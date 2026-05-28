Jefferson Apartment Group Delivers Luxury Multifamily in Charlotte

J Optimist Park Complements JAG's Footprint in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premiere East Coast developer Jefferson Apartment Group (JAG) has delivered J Optimist Park, a 350-unit luxury multifamily development in Charlotte, North Carolina. This distinctive 6-story mid-rise is located in the popular Optimist Park neighborhood, adjacent to the trendy Optimist Hall food hall and just outside the Uptown business district.

Jefferson Apartment Group has delivered J Optimist Park, a 350-unit luxury apartment community just outside the Uptown business district in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Located on 5 acres at 1130 N. College Street, J Optimist Park features red-brick and ironwork details that reflect the neighborhood's origins as a mill village and railroad hub for the textile industry in the early 20th century.

"J Optimist Park checks all the boxes for successful multifamily. In addition to being in a strong market for job growth, it's close to transit and has best-in-class amenities," said Greg Van Wie, JAG Senior Vice President and Development Partner. "Every aspect was thoughtfully designed to reflect and respect the rich history of our Mill District location."

J Optimist Park offers 1- and 2-bedroom units ranging from 523 to 1,197 square feet, some with private balconies and views of Uptown. All residences feature top-line finishes, including plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplashes.

Outdoor amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, two courtyards, an outdoor yoga lawn, and a covered porch with a double-sided fireplace. Inside, residents enjoy a stylish lounge area, a game room, a large, fully equipped fitness center, an open coworking space, a pet spa, and a bike storage room with a maintenance bench. In addition, garage and surface parking provide 467 resident parking spaces.

J Optimist Park is managed by JAG Management Company, which continues its growth in the Carolinas with nearly 1,500 units under management in the Research Triangle area. United Bank provided financing.

About Jefferson Apartment Group

Jefferson Apartment Group is a leading full-service real estate firm specializing in both luxury and attainable multifamily and mixed-use real estate investments on the East Coast, from acquisition and development through construction. Professional property management services are provided through JAG Management Company. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, in the Washington metropolitan area, JAG also has regional offices in Boston, Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Orlando. JAG is committed to creating and managing high-quality, innovative, and environmentally responsible communities.

SOURCE Jefferson Apartment Group