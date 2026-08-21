Jamaica Enters the AI Race with the Launch of OpenJM, The Caribbean's First Memory-Centric, Multimodal Agentic Platform

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed by Crimsontide AI Limited, OpenJM combines image, video and music generation, speech processing, autonomous agents and advanced memory capabilities within one integrated system.

Meet OpenJM - Open Jamaica AI Ltd - The Caribbean's First Independent Agentic AI Speed Speed

At the platform's core is a memory-centric cognitive architecture designed to retain meaningful information, reinforce useful insights and intelligently forget irrelevant data. This allows OpenJM to maintain context across sessions and support sustained personalization and institutional knowledge beyond the short-term context typically associated with conventional AI systems.

OpenJM also introduces the OpenJM Harness, an agent runtime powered by the locally trained derivative AI Model called "Rahkia V1.0." The Harness feature enables task-specific AI agents to plan, execute, adapt and self-correct while interacting with tools, files, APIs and third-party applications. OpenJM Agents can support activities ranging from administrative automation and report generation to content creation and complex operational workflows. The platform can also operate on-premise or within private cloud environments, supporting data sovereignty, regulatory compliance and greater organizational control.

Open Jamaica AI Limited (OpenJM) says the technology has potential applications across several Caribbean industries. In education, it can support personalized learning and interactive content. In healthcare, it can assist with patient data management, multilingual services and diagnostic workflows. Media organizations can use its creative capabilities for music, video and other content, while public-sector institutions can deploy agents for citizen inquiries, document processing and reporting.

The company is pursuing partnerships with governments, universities and enterprises throughout the Caribbean and plans to expand multimodal workflows, agent customization and regional integrations.

Crimsontide AI Limited CEO, Anu, said "We have the best developers in the region working on OpenJM. The project represents an effort to strengthen Caribbean ownership of its digital future, giving institutions greater ability to create, govern and scale AI-powered operations on their own terms."

OpenJM CTO, Daniel, described the platform as evidence that the Caribbean can compete meaningfully in AI innovation while developing technology that empowers regional users.

OpenJM's broader mission is expressed through its platform architecture, emphasizing AI independence, persistent memory, data privacy, cultural intelligence, responsible system evolution and global competitiveness through engineering excellence. Together, these principles position OpenJM as more than a generative AI platform: the company presents it as regional infrastructure designed to advance technological independence, cultural relevance and locally controlled innovation across Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

[email protected] - 1(876) 458-4187 - www.openjm.ai

SOURCE Open Jamaica AI Limited