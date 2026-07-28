New offerings debut in participating restaurants across California, Colorado, Nevada and Arizona

ATLANTA, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamba®, best known for smoothies, bowls and fresh juices, is broadening its menu with the introduction of the brand's lineup of handcrafted sandwiches. Beginning this month, participating restaurants across California, Colorado, Nevada and Arizona will serve freshly assembled sandwiches through October 14.

Jamba Introduces Handcrafted Sandwiches in Select Markets, Bringing Fresh Flavor to Lunch

For more than three decades, Jamba has brightened guests' days with its fruit-forward beverage menu. As demand grows for more meal options, the brand is bringing that same spirit of sunshine to a new menu category, pairing vibrant flavors with the freshness guests have come to expect from Jamba.

Each sandwich is crafted with quality ingredients and bold, satisfying flavors. The assortment includes hearty rotisserie chicken sandwiches, vegetarian favorites and a sweet option, with something for every craving.

The menu features:

Rotisserie Chicken Avo Ranch – Rotisserie chicken, avocado, white cheddar, provolone, spinach, bacon and ranch on ciabatta

– Rotisserie chicken, avocado, white cheddar, provolone, spinach, bacon and ranch on ciabatta Rotisserie Chicken Pesto – Rotisserie chicken, white cheddar, provolone, roasted tomato, spinach and pesto mayo on ciabatta

– Rotisserie chicken, white cheddar, provolone, roasted tomato, spinach and pesto mayo on ciabatta J.B.S.T. – Jamba's take on a classic BLT with bacon, roasted tomato, spinach and mayo on sliced sourdough

– Jamba's take on a classic BLT with bacon, roasted tomato, spinach and mayo on sliced sourdough Market Pesto – Roasted tomato, spinach, white cheddar, provolone and pesto mayo on ciabatta

– Roasted tomato, spinach, white cheddar, provolone and pesto mayo on ciabatta Cheese Melt – White cheddar and provolone on sliced sourdough

– White cheddar and provolone on sliced sourdough Blueberry Dipper Cheese Melt – White cheddar and provolone on sliced sourdough with a blueberry mango dip

– White cheddar and provolone on sliced sourdough with a blueberry mango dip PB Nutella® Crunch – Peanut butter, Nutella®, banana and granola on sliced sourdough

"Our handcrafted sandwiches are a natural extension of the Jamba experience, giving guests another delicious choice for lunch and on the go," said Kate Morgan, Vice President of Marketing, Jamba. "This launch marks an important step in Jamba's ongoing evolution, broadening our menu to better serve guests throughout their day while staying true to the signature Jamba experience."

Guests can enjoy the sandwiches on their own or pair them with one of Jamba's Handcrafted beverages and chips for a complete meal.

The handcrafted sandwich lineup is available for a limited time at 95 Jamba locations in California, Colorado, Nevada and Arizona. For more information and to find participating locations, visit Jamba.com or download the Jamba app.

About Jamba®

Founded in 1990, Jamba is a leading global lifestyle brand that specializes in serving freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls and bites for those on the go. As of June 28, 2026, Jamba had over 750 locations in 36 U.S. states and across 8 countries and territories. Join Jamba rewards for special offers. For more information, visit jamba.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or X.

SOURCE Jamba