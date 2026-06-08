James Avery Celebrates the Dads Who Make Everyday Moments Matter

Gifts include thoughtful jewelry and sterling silver accessories crafted for everywhere Dad goes

KERRVILLE, Texas, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many, finding the right Father's Day gift for Dad can be a challenge, especially for the dad who says he has everything. James Avery Artisan Jewelry offers gifts that feel personal yet practical enough to become part of Dad's daily routine.

"Father's Day is a chance to celebrate all the ways fathers make an impact," said Karina Dolgin, chief product and revenue officer, James Avery. "Our men's jewelry and accessories are designed with a focus on enduring style and everyday wearability, giving families a way to celebrate Dad with a gift that can be used and appreciated long after Father's Day."

Gift ideas for Father's Day include:

For the college sports fan or proud alumnus: James Avery's new College Collection includes classic tag pendants that offer a personal way to celebrate school pride with an engraved university logo and an engravable back for a name, date or message.

James Avery's new College Collection includes classic tag pendants that offer a personal way to celebrate school pride with an engraved university logo and an engravable back for a name, date or message. For the Dad who keeps it simple : Sterling silver and 14K gold chains can be personalized or worn alone as a strong accessory.

: Sterling silver and 14K gold chains can be personalized or worn alone as a strong accessory. For the Dad with a classic, everyday style : Men's leather and link bracelets are designed for weekday routines, weekends and special occasions.

: Men's leather and link bracelets are designed for weekday routines, weekends and special occasions. For the Dad who appreciates the details: Key chains, money clips and understated men's rings add a polished, practical touch to his daily routine.

With options across different styles, materials and price points, James Avery's assortment gives guests the opportunity to choose a Father's Day gift that fits Dad's personal style.

Guests can shop Father's Day gift ideas at JamesAvery.com/mens-jewelry and in James Avery stores.

ABOUT JAMES AVERY

James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company offering finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 140 James Avery stores in seven states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, at 284 Dillard's and Von Maur locations across 36 states, Dillards.com, and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Houston and Nashville.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok and YouTube for new releases, trends and behind the scenes.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry