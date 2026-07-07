From Citrus Charms to Coastal Motifs, James Avery Welcomes Summer with Meaningful Designs

New styles arrive alongside the brand's annual Charm Event, beginning July 6

KERRVILLE, Texas, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry is celebrating summer with a new collection of charms, charm holders, rings, anklets and necklaces inspired by the colors and symbols of the season. Designed for everyday wear, the new styles invite customers to mix, layer and personalize their jewelry in fresh ways.

James Avery summer line James Avery summer 2026 line

"Summer style is often more relaxed and expressive, and jewelry is a natural way to bring color and personality to everyday looks," said Karina Dolgin, chief product and revenue officer, James Avery. "This collection gives guests new ways to style the pieces they love, whether they are building a charm bracelet, layering necklaces or adding a pop of color to a ring stack."

A bold use of color is the key focus of the collection, with detailed enamel designs at the forefront. Highlights include the new Enamel Citrus Slice Charms in lime, orange and lemon colorways; the Enamel Slide Heels Charms in pink, black and blue; and the Petite Enamel Heart Ring, available in six color options.

Coastal and vacation-inspired jewelry also plays a role in the new collection, capturing the spirit of summer travel. Styles such as the Classic Seahorse Charm and sterling silver Balloon Number Charms offer guests a way to mark summer trips, key dates and memories made along the way.

The collection also introduces new ways to wear and collect charms. The Scalloped Cuff Charm Bracelet offers a modern take on charm styling, while the Heart Figaro Charm Bracelet, Daisy Charm Anklet and the Daisy Station Charm Holder Necklace create fresh opportunities for those who love to build and layer their jewelry over time.

The Summer 2026 launch coincides with James Avery's annual Charm Event, beginning July 6. A favorite tradition for charm collectors and gift-givers, the event features special savings opportunities and limited-edition enamel charms available from July 6 through August 3, while supplies last.

As an exclusive for Charm Event, James Avery will offer 12 customer favorite designs in limited edition colors, while supplies last. This special collection features customer favorites like the Enamel Fashion Purse Charm, Enamel Western Boot Charm, and the Enamel Heart Sunglasses Charm

The Summer 2026 collection and Charm Event styles are now available at James Avery stores, JamesAvery.com and select retail partners.

ABOUT JAMES AVERY

James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company offering finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 140 James Avery stores in seven states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, at 284 Dillard's and Von Maur locations across 36 states, Dillards.com, and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Houston and Nashville.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok and YouTube for new releases, trends and behind the scenes.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, (914) 374-2662, [email protected]

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry