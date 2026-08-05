James Avery Expands College Collection with New Schools and Game Day Styles

New schools and Enamel Connected Hearts styles bring a polished twist to everyday looks, tailgates and campus traditions

KERRVILLE, Texas, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As fans start planning their fall wardrobes around football Saturdays, campus weekends and spirited tailgates, James Avery Artisan Jewelry is giving school pride a more personal place in the game day lineup.

The Texas-based jewelry brand is expanding its officially licensed College Collection with five new schools and a colorful new Enamel Connected Hearts line designed to make fan style feel a little more polished, meaningful and easy to wear long after the final score.

Enamel Connected Hearts Line College Collection

Launching Aug. 4, the expansion adds Texas Southern University, University of North Texas, Sam Houston State University, University of Georgia and Georgia Tech to James Avery's growing College Collection. The new schools join an assortment of sterling silver and enamel designs created for students, alumni, parents and lifelong fans who want to celebrate their campus connection in a way that feels true to their everyday style.

The launch also introduces the Enamel Connected Hearts line, a fresh take on one of James Avery's guest-favorite motifs. Available in hoop earrings, rings and charms, the new pieces feature officially licensed enamel colors inspired by each university, designed to be mixed, matched and layered into game day looks, charm stacks and everyday jewelry rotations.

"College is where some of life's most meaningful memories begin," said Karina Dolgin, chief product and revenue officer, James Avery. "With this expansion, we wanted to give guests more ways to celebrate those experiences through designs that feel current, personal and easy to style."

From enamel hoops paired with a team-color dress to a heart charm added to a well-loved bracelet, the new Connected Hearts styles bring a more wearable approach to fan fashion. The collection is designed for tailgates, alumni weekends, campus visits and everyday moments when guests want to carry their school spirit with them.

The expansion builds on the momentum of James Avery's College Collection, which launched earlier this year with officially licensed designs for 19 universities. Charms, pendants, rings, money clips and colorful enamel styles give meaningful ways to celebrate college milestones ranging from acceptance and move-in day to graduation, alumni keepsakes and game day accessories.

The College Collection expansion will be available beginning Aug. 4 in James Avery stores and online at JamesAvery.com.

ABOUT JAMES AVERY

James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company offering finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 140 James Avery stores in eight states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, at 284 Dillard's and Von Maur locations across 36 states, Dillards.com, and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at our store in the Nashville airport.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok and YouTube for new releases, trends and behind the scenes.

Media Contact

Meagan Byrne, [email protected], (914) 374-2662

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry