James Avery Spotlights College Collection for Moms, Dads and Grads

Officially licensed university gifts offer meaningful ways to celebrate Mother's Day, Father's Day and graduation season

KERRVILLE, Texas, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of its new College Collection earlier this spring, James Avery Artisan Jewelry® is highlighting the assortment for Mother's Day, Father's Day, and graduation gifting. The officially licensed, artisan-made collection features sterling silver and enamel designs for 19 universities, offering intentional ways to celebrate school pride, family traditions, and milestone moments.

James Avery 2026 Mother's Day collection.

Designed to last beyond a season or moment, James Avery's College Collection is created with the same attention to detail, artisan craftsmanship, and quality standards the brand is known for, and built for everyday wear.

"This season is full of significant life moments, from graduation to celebrating a mother or father figure, and honoring a family legacy," said Karina Dolgin, chief product and revenue officer, James Avery. "Our collection is designed with sterling silver, colorful enamel and the care of our Texas artisans, creating heirloom-quality gifts that can be worn every day, personalized through engraving and passed along as part of a family's story."

Gift ideas from the collection include:

For Moms: Enamel School Spirit Charms: A colorful option for bracelet or necklace wear, made in sterling silver with school-color enamel, features an engravable back, and are priced at $96.





A colorful option for bracelet or necklace wear, made in sterling silver with school-color enamel, features an engravable back, and are priced at $96. For Dads: Money Clips: Designed to pair everyday function with school pride, made in sterling silver, feature an engraved university logo, include an engravable back, and are priced at $185.





Designed to pair everyday function with school pride, made in sterling silver, feature an engraved university logo, include an engravable back, and are priced at $185. For Grads: Disc Charms: A timeless keepsake to mark graduation year, initials or a meaningful date, made in sterling silver, feature the official university logo, can be engraved on the back, and are priced at $76.

With designs across different price points and life moments, James Avery's college collection offers meaningful options for graduation, a proud alum, or a family legacy. Styles vary by school, and the collection includes charms, pendants, money clips, and rings created for everyday wear, game day, and gifting. The line pairs beautifully with other James Avery favorites — from sports charms and the Mortarboard Charm to Ivy League Numbers and birthstone designs — to create a piece that feels personal to each student, graduate, and fan.

The college collection includes designs for Arizona State University, Baylor University, Florida State University, Louisiana State University, Oklahoma State University, Prairie View A&M University, Southern Methodist University, Texas A&M University, Texas Christian University, Texas State University, Texas Tech University, University of Arizona, University of Arkansas, University of Florida, University of Houston, University of Oklahoma, University of Tennessee, University of Texas and University of Texas San Antonio. James Avery plans to continue expanding the collection with new styles, guided by guest feedback and the schools and traditions that matter most to its community.

James Avery stores are strategically located near participating universities, making it easy for students, parents, alumni and fans to shop the collection in person. Guests can also explore the college collection online to find university jewelry for daily wear, game day and spring gifting.

ABOUT JAMES AVERY

James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company offering finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 140 James Avery stores in seven states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, at 284 Dillard's and Von Maur locations across 36 states, Dillards.com, and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Houston and Nashville.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok and YouTube for new releases, trends and behind the scenes.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry