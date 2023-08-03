James Hardie Building Products Announces Exclusive National Relationship with D.R. Horton, "America's Builder"

News provided by

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

03 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

The largest hard siding company in North America becomes exclusive hard siding provider to the largest homebuilder in the US

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc., a subsidiary of James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, is proud to announce a landmark national agreement with D.R. Horton, Inc., the largest homebuilder in the United States. Through this premier relationship, James Hardie is D.R. Horton's national supplier for their hard siding and trim category through December 2026.

The exclusive collaboration solidifies the ongoing relationship between the two industry leaders and promises to bring premier quality and innovative solutions to home construction across the country. "Throughout our company's history, we have aligned ourselves with like-minded partners who share our passion for creating well-designed homes for every stage of life," said Paul Romanowski, Co-Chief Operating Officer of D.R. Horton. "We are excited to enter this three-year-plus exclusive siding arrangement with James Hardie and look forward to continuing our shared growth."

James Hardie, renowned for its superior products and dedication to excellence, shares a common vision with D.R. Horton, making this exclusive partnership a natural fit. Together, they aim to enhance the quality and aesthetics of homes across the nation by integrating siding and trim products by James Hardie into D.R. Horton's homebuilding projects.

"We are thrilled to be the exclusive national provider of hard siding and trim for D.R. Horton's home developments," said Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie North America. "Through this renewed relationship, customers will now be able to personalize their home with the vast inventory of exterior products available from James Hardie, combined with D.R. Horton's best-in-class construction and design. Our commitment to delivering high-quality, durable siding products and exterior design solutions fits perfectly with D.R. Horton's mission to provide exceptional homes to their valued customers."

D.R. Horton's distinguished reputation in the housing market has been well-established, maintaining its status as the largest homebuilder in the United States since 2002. Recently, D.R. Horton reached an extraordinary milestone by celebrating the closure of its one millionth home, a testament to the company's dedication to excellence over its illustrious 45-year history.

Expanding its presence from 78 markets across 28 states in 2013 to an impressive 113 markets in 33 states today, D.R. Horton has significantly increased its output, building more than triple the number of homes during this period. The company anticipates closing over 82,000 homes in their fiscal 2023.

The collaboration between James Hardie and D.R. Horton promises to redefine standards for home construction, bringing together the expertise of two industry leaders to create homes that are both aesthetically appealing and built to last.

For more information about James Hardie Building Products Inc., visit www.jameshardie.com.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.
James Hardie is the North American leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,000 employees across operations in North America.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/about-us/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au.

Connect with James Hardie on social media:

Linkedin.com/JamesHardie
Instagram.com/JamesHardie
Facebook.com/JamesHardie
Twitter.com/JamesHardie

SOURCE James Hardie Building Products Inc.

Also from this source

CALLING ALL FIRST RESPONDERS: James Hardie Building Products Inc. Announces "Hardie™ Honors" Rebate Program

James Hardie Building Products Inc. Earns Prestigious 'Vendor of the Year' Award from Lansing Building Products

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.