TimberTech Harvest+ Decking Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Home Reno Award Winner

"TimberTech Harvest+ Decking is a standout in the Sustainability category on the strength of the fact that the American-made decking consists of up to 65% recycled materials, including post-construction vinyl that would otherwise end up in the landfill," said Dan DiClerico, Home Improvement & Outdoor Lab Director, the Good Housekeeping Institute.

Each year, engineers and product experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute, together with a team of outside experts, spend months rigorously evaluating the best products and services for home remodeling and maintenance. As part of the evaluation process, analysts send products into the homes of consumer testers to see how they perform in real-world conditions, while GH design pros weigh in on style and aesthetics. To determine the winners, judges focus on key attributes including quality, value, efficiency, sustainability, and overall design appeal.

Both the durability and authentic wood look of the Harvest+ Collection stood out among the judges. "During extensive lab tests, our experts found that the decking is virtually indistinguishable from real wood with none of the maintenance concerns—meaning there is no annual staining and sealing and you won't need to worry about splinters and popped fasteners," said DiClerico. "This TimberTech decking is a favorite of GH's style experts," said Monique Valeris, Design Director, Good Housekeeping, noting her particular love of the Toasted Wheat color. "The textured detail is visually appealing, and the color option feels like it will stand the test of time."

In addition to aesthetics, the TimberTech Advanced PVC decking line offers protection against moisture and fading, enhanced slip resistance, Cool Touch™ technology, and fire resistance. The decking is backed by a 50-year Fade & Stain Limited Warranty and a Limited Lifetime Product Warranty. Plus, it's made from up to 65% recycled material, making it a durable and responsible choice for any outdoor living space.

"The deck looks polished and will be easy to maintain," said Marc Savatsky, a Boston-based contractor and Good Housekeeping 2026 Home Reno Awards judge. "It's also more resistant to stains and scratches compared to other composite decking I've worked with."

For more information on all TimberTech products, visit www.timbertech.com.

About TimberTech

TimberTech, a leading innovator in composite and PVC decking and railing solutions, is a brand under the James Hardie portfolio (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX) (JHI). James Hardie is the industry leader in exterior home and outdoor living solutions, with a portfolio that includes fiber cement, fiber gypsum, composite and PVC decking and railing products. Our family of trusted brands includes Hardie®, TimberTech®, AZEK Exteriors ®, Versatex®, fermacell®, and StruXure®.

With over 8,000 employees, JHI boasts 31 operating sites, 6 recycling facilities, and 6 research and development centers globally. Powered by a dynamic workforce, we're united by our purpose of Building a Better Future for All™ through sustainable innovation, a Zero Harm culture, and a commitment to empowering our people and communities.

For more information, visit www.jameshardie.com.

