AZEK Exteriors Trim Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Home Reno Award Winner

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AZEK Exteriors today announced that AZEK® Trim was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Home Reno Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com. As the original innovator of PVC exterior trim 25 years ago and still an industry-leader in premium exterior trim, AZEK has revolutionized the exterior trim market with a durable, rot-resistant alternative to traditional wood trim that continues to define best-in-class performance today.

AZEK Trim is designed for sustainability and performance—crafted from durable, rot-resistant cellular PVC. (PRNewsfoto/James Hardie Building Products Inc.)

Each year, engineers and product experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute, together with a team of outside experts, spend months rigorously evaluating the best products and services for home remodeling and maintenance. As part of the evaluation process, analysts send products into the homes of consumer testers to see how they perform in real-world conditions, while GH design pros weigh in on style and aesthetics. To determine the winners, judges focus on key attributes including quality, value, efficiency, sustainability, and overall design appeal.

Underscoring AZEK Trim's performance in this year's testing, Dan DiClerico, Home Improvement & Outdoor Lab Director at the Good Housekeeping Institute noted, "The AZEK trim lived up to its moisture-resistance claims in our lab tests, showing no sign of deterioration even after having been submerged in water for a full month."

AZEK Trim sets the standard for exterior trim—offering a rare combination of performance, sustainability, and durability. While trim is admired as an attractive accent to a home's siding, it also plays a critical role in protecting against water—especially at siding interruptions like windows and corners, and in moisture-prone areas such as ground contact and rooflines. AZEK Trim resists water absorption and never needs repainting to maintain its integrity, helping prevent trapped moisture, rot, and mold—and ultimately extending the life of the siding.

Made from up to 40% recycled PVC content, it reduces environmental impact while delivering the high-quality aesthetics pros and homeowners expect. Its Class A Flame Spread rating means flames will spread slower compared to traditional wood and composite materials if exposed to fire. AZEK also offers the largest selection of trim and moulding products, designed to work together—combining ornate style with practical performance—and they endure beautifully because they don't absorb moisture.

For more information on all AZEK Exteriors products, visit www.azekexteriors.com.

About AZEK Exteriors

AZEK Exteriors, an industry leader in exterior trim solutions, is a brand under the James Hardie portfolio (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX) (JHI). James Hardie is the industry leader in exterior home and outdoor living solutions, with a portfolio that includes fiber cement, fiber gypsum, composite and PVC decking and railing products. Our family of trusted brands includes Hardie®, TimberTech®, AZEK Exteriors ®, Versatex®, fermacell®, and StruXure®.

With over 8,000 employees, JHI boasts 31 operating sites, 6 recycling facilities, and 6 research and development centers globally. Powered by a dynamic workforce, we're united by our purpose of Building a Better Future for All™ through sustainable innovation, a Zero Harm culture, and a commitment to empowering our people and communities.

For more information, visit www.jameshardie.com.

