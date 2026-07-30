Janam Introduces GTX+ for Next Generation Venue Access

New mobile entry pedestal supports facial authentication,

NFC wallet passes and rapid ticket validation

BETHPAGE, N.Y., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Janam Technologies (part of HID), a leading provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless access solutions, today announced GTX+, a new mobile entry pedestal designed to help sports and live entertainment venues deploy facial authentication more flexibly, affordably and at scale.

Purpose-built to support the surging interest in facial authentication for venue access, GTX+ expands upon Janam's proven GTX

platform with a taller form factor optimized to support biometric authentication while continuing to rapidly validate barcodes, QR codes, phone-based Apple Wallet and Google Wallet passes, wristbands and more. Powered by Janam's XT4 rugged mobile computer and supporting Wicket's facial authentication platform, GTX+ gives venues a practical path to deploy privacy-forward biometric access without the cost and operational complexity of traditional fixed infrastructure systems.

Facial authentication is fast becoming a must-have for sports and live entertainment venues seeking fast, secure access control. GTX+ is designed to give venues flexibility — whether they are ready to deploy biometrics today or simply want hardware in place that can support biometrics when they're ready to adopt it.

KEY FACTS

GTX+ is Janam's new mobile entry pedestal designed to support facial authentication and modern multi-credential venue access across sports, live entertainment and secure access environments.

Powered by Janam's XT4 rugged mobile computer, GTX+ rapidly validates barcodes, QR codes, phone-based Apple Wallet and Google Wallet passes, wristbands, RFID/NFC credentials and opt-in face biometrics from a single platform.

and Google passes, wristbands, RFID/NFC credentials and opt-in face biometrics from a single platform. GTX+ supports Wicket's facial authentication platform, enabling privacy-forward biometric identity verification for ticket holders, VIP guests, staff and pre-registered attendees.

Designed with a taller form factor that positions facial authentication technology at an optimal height for fast, accurate biometric verification as guests approach the gate, GTX+ enables venues to deploy face biometrics efficiently across busy entry points.

GTX+ gives venues a flexible and cost-effective alternative to bulky fixed biometric infrastructure, enabling rapid deployment without wired networking, permanent installations or complex setup requirements.

By leveraging the same XT4 devices already widely deployed for handheld ticket scanning and credential validation, GTX+ helps venues protect existing technology investments while expanding functionality.

Equipped with Janam's advanced NFC technology, GTX+ supports fast, reliable tap-and-go validation of Apple Wallet and Google Wallet passes alongside traditional ticketing and biometric credentials.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Harry B. Lerner, CEO, Janam Technologies (part of HID)

"Venues shouldn't have to choose between deploying facial authentication and protecting the technology investments they've already made. GTX+ is built to do both. It gives venues a single platform to validate every major credential type, including face biometrics, while leveraging the same Janam hardware many of them already use for handheld ticket scanning."

Alastair Partington, CEO, Wicket

"As venues continue adopting biometric access, ease of deployment is becoming increasingly important. By supporting Wicket's facial authentication platform on GTX+, Janam is giving venues a practical way to deploy privacy-first biometric access across a wide range of environments."

SUPPORTING RESOURCES

Learn more about Janam: www.janam.com

Learn more about XT4: https://www.janam.com/products/details/xt4

Learn more about GTX+: https://www.janam.com/products/details/gtx-plus

Learn more about Wicket: https://www.wicketsoft.com

Follow Janam on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/janam-technologies

About Janam

Janam Technologies, now part of HID, is a leading provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless access solutions. Small, light and affordable, Janam's handheld devices deliver powerful computing performance, advanced barcode scanning, NFC and proven ruggedness. Janam's contactless access solutions enable organizations to increase throughput, reduce operational complexity, strengthen security and improve the guest and associate experience across sports and live entertainment, retail, transportation, healthcare, warehousing and other industries. For more information, visit www.janam.com.

SOURCE JANAM TECHNOLOGIES