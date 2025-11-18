Janam Introduces Contactless Payment

Ingenico SoftPOS on Janam's flagship devices enables secure, PCI-compliant payments without additional hardware

BETHPAGE, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Janam Technologies, a leading provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless access solutions, today announced that its new XT4 and XT40 rugged mobile computers now accept contactless payments, including physical cards, mobile wallets and QR codes, directly on the device without the need for a dedicated payment terminal. This breakthrough capability is enabled using SoftPOS from Ingenico, a software-only solution that supports secure, PCI-compliant contactless payment transactions.

With Ingenico SoftPOS, Janam's Android-based XT4 and XT40 mobile computers add contactless payment to their industry-leading ticketing and credentialing capabilities. This versatility enables venues, parking operators, retailers, schools and other enterprises to streamline operations, accelerate transaction velocity and reduce hardware complexity, all while extracting maximum value from their technology investment.

Ingenico SoftPOS transforms NFC-enabled Android devices into certified contactless payment terminals, supporting all major card brands, Apple Pay, Google Pay and QR code-based payments.

With Ingenico SoftPOS, Janam's XT4 and XT40 combine barcode scanning, digital credentialing and secure payment acceptance in one handheld device, streamlining workflow and eliminating the need to buy and support multiple systems.

Ingenico SoftPOS is certified under the PCI Mobile Payments on COTS (MPoC) standard and complies with the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), enabling secure, encrypted transactions on mobile and high-traffic devices where speed and flexibility are essential.

From sports and live entertainment to parking, retail, hospitality and transportation, Janam delivers secure contactless payment capabilities in a flexible, affordable format that reduces hardware dependencies.

Harry B. Lerner, CEO, Janam Technologies (part of HID)

"Contactless payments are everywhere — from coffee purchases in a café to mobile checkout at music festivals. Partnering with Ingenico, we're empowering XT4 and XT40 users to accept secure, PCI-compliant payments anywhere, without extra hardware or hassle. It's a faster, simpler way for venues and retailers to do more with the rugged devices they already own and rely on."

James Lloyd, Head of ISV & PSP Business Development, NAR, Ingenico

"We are excited to bring contactless payments directly to Janam mobile computers, combining payments, ticketing and credentialing in a single device. Powered by Ingenico's SoftPOS, this all-in-one solution streamlines operations, speeds up transactions, reduces cost of ownership and maximizes the value of every device. This capability empowers organizations to focus on serving their customers more efficiently and creating seamless, modern experiences, while getting the most value from their technology investments."

About Janam

Janam Technologies, now part of HID, is a leading provider of rugged, mobile computers and contactless access solutions. Small, light and affordable, Janam's handheld devices deliver powerful computing performance, superior barcode scanning, state-of-the-art NFC and proven ruggedness. Janam's contactless access solutions enable venues and businesses of all types and sizes to increase throughput, eliminate fraud, reduce costs and meaningfully improve the customer and associate experience. For more information, visit www.janam.com.

About Ingenico

Ingenico is the global leader in payment acceptance and services. We support our customers, and their customers to do more with payments. Active in 32 countries, with over 3,000 employees we have been at the forefront of the commerce landscape for over four decades. With tens of millions of payment devices deployed worldwide, powered by over 2,500 apps, the company is servicing the needs of millions of consumers every day. Through our advanced integrated solutions and network of partnerships, we simplify the world of payments and bring value added services to move commerce forward.

