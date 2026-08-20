Japan Football Association Holds Its First Talent-Discovery Camp in California, USA, in Collaboration with BLUE LOCK

34 players with Japanese roots took part in four days of training and evaluation under the guidance of the JFA coaching staff

TOKYO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan Football Association (JFA), together with SCO Group Inc., held "JFA × SCO GROUP 'FUTURE CAMP' inspired by BLUE LOCK" from 3 to 6 August 2026, at Great Park in Irvine, California, USA. Drawing on the knowledge of player development and talent discovery that the JFA has built up over the years, the camp was held as a new initiative to create points of contact with players who have roots overseas.

"JFA × SCO GROUP 'FUTURE CAMP' inspired by BLUE LOCK” ©JFA

The 34 players (born between 2009 and 2012) selected from the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia took part in training sessions, training matches, physical and technical evaluations over the four days. Throughout the camp, while respecting the individuality of each player raised in a different environment, the coaching and evaluation focused on the technical ability, tactical understanding, and mentality that the JFA emphasizes at the development-age level.

"At FUTURE CAMP, we hoped to meet players with the leadership qualities to carve out their own path in a global, borderless environment and to lead their team both on and off the pitch," said YUKAWA Kazuyuki, General Secretary of the Japan Football Association. "The players engaged with one another proactively and showed remarkable growth in a short period of time. We look forward to seeing how the chemistry born from this experience will contribute to each player's development and to the future of Japanese football."

To support the mission of transcending language and geographic barriers to offer every player an equal opportunity and to discover talent, participation was free of charge, and the organisers covered all selection, accommodation, and local transportation costs. Eligibility was open to players who hold Japanese nationality, players with at least one parent of Japanese nationality, and players who are expected to acquire Japanese nationality in the future, regardless of their current country of residence.

Inspired by the hit soccer anime BLUE LOCK, based on the original manga, which has surpassed more than 65 million copies in circulation worldwide, this collaboration is a groundbreaking fusion of anime and sports that continues to push the limits of athletic excellence. Ambition, individuality, self-discovery, and the driving force of aiming to become the world's number-one striker—these themes at the heart of the series run throughout the FUTURE CAMP program, helping to raise awareness of Japan's development pathway among the younger generations who encounter the sport through the story.

"The inaugural FUTURE CAMP brought together players from a wide range of backgrounds, giving them a valuable opportunity to play alongside one another and to be inspired as they encountered each other's individuality and values," said MIYAMOTO Tsuneyasu, President of the Japan Football Association. "We extend our heartfelt thanks to SCO GROUP and all of our partners who worked so hard to make this camp a reality, as well as to everyone who supported us in so many ways—from identifying and selecting players to running the event itself.

"Looking out at the world, we are certain that among players with Japanese roots there are many talents we have yet to discover. We will continue to expand our scouting overseas, keeping a global perspective as we look to the potential of each individual and create opportunities that help them grow.

"We want to carry the encounters and connections formed here forward into the future, turning each player's promise into new strength for Japanese football. It is this steady accumulation, we believe, that will bring us closer to the 'world's best' that we are striving for. Drawing on the experience gained at FUTURE CAMP in the work ahead, we will keep taking on the challenge of meeting new talent and expanding what they can achieve."

The inaugural FUTURE CAMP reflects the JFA's continued commitment to strengthening its global scouting network and identifying talent beyond its borders.

For more details about this program, please visit: https://www.jfa.jp/youth_development/jfa_future_camp/

Media assets (credit: ©JFA)

About the Japan Football Association (JFA)

As the governing body of Japanese football, JFA works to create a rich sporting culture through football and to contribute to the physical and mental development of people and the advancement of society.

To achieve this purpose, the JFA carries out the following activities:

Organizing football teams that represent Japan across all age groups and categories, participating in various competitions, and hosting competitions in which the national teams take part. Hosting the All Japan Football Championship and other competitions. Developing football players, promoting the sport of football, and training football coaches and referees. Registering players, teams, coaches, referees, and others. Managing intellectual property rights and providing trademarks. Carrying out social and international contribution activities. Any other activities necessary to achieve the purpose of this organization.

About SCO Group

Under its purpose of "creating a life that thrives for 105 years through technology," SCO Group provides services for dental clinics and promotes the spread of "preventive care," aiming to contribute to better health for everyone living in this country. To this end—centered on supporting the introduction of payment services at dental clinics nationwide—the company develops a wide range of solutions, from improving operational workflows to assisting with the procurement of medical equipment, helping to create an environment in which dentists and dental hygienists can focus on treatment.

SOURCE Japan Football Association