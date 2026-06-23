Jarrett Announces Sponsors for 2026 Supply Chain Summit Featuring Kevin O'Leary

New sponsorship program expands opportunities for collaboration at the Midwest's premier supply chain conference

ORRVILLE, Ohio, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrett, a family-owned 4PL logistics provider based in Orrville, Ohio, has announced the sponsor lineup for the 2026 Jarrett Supply Chain Summit, an event bringing together shippers, carriers and supply chain leaders, on Aug. 6, at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland. This year's sponsors span freight technology, risk management, motorsports and sales and leadership training, including:

Now in its fourth year, the Jarrett Supply Chain Summit has become one of the Midwest's leading conferences for supply chain and logistics professionals, bringing together executives, transportation leaders and decision-makers from across North America. This year's event will feature keynote speaker Kevin O'Leary, entrepreneur, investor and star of ABC's "Shark Tank".

The Summit begins Aug. 5 with an exclusive tour of the Port of Cleveland, followed by a welcome reception at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Attendees will gather Aug. 6 for a full day of educational sessions, networking opportunities and discussions focused on the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing today's supply chains.

The introduction of sponsorship opportunities marks a significant milestone in the event's growth, creating new ways for organizations to engage with industry leaders while supporting education, innovation and collaboration throughout the supply chain sector.

"The introduction of sponsorship opportunities marks an exciting new chapter for the Jarrett Supply Chain Summit," said Mike Jarrett, CEO of Jarrett. "These partnerships enhance the value we deliver to attendees while creating strategic opportunities for sponsors to connect with key industry stakeholders. We are eager to collaborate with organizations that share our vision for strengthening the supply chain industry and believe these partnerships will create meaningful benefits for our sponsors, the Summit and Jarrett."

Sponsorship packages are available in multiple tiers and designed to accommodate organizations of varying sizes, budgets and strategic objectives. Benefits include brand visibility, thought leadership opportunities and direct engagement with conference attendees.

Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact Jacquie Mazziotta at [email protected].

ABOUT JARRETT

Jarrett is a family-owned fourth-party logistics (4PL) provider founded in 1999 and headquartered in Orrville, Ohio. Its 24/7/365 Routing Center, staffed around the clock by logistics professionals, and proprietary transportation management system (TMS), jSHIP, provide supply chain visibility, optimization and support for shippers. Jarrett serves as a multimodal supply chain control tower for Fortune 500 companies and other leading organizations in the retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), chemical, wire and cable, automotive, aerospace and defense industries, delivering transportation management, logistics, warehousing, international and fleet solutions.

Jarrett operates more than 1.5 million square feet of warehouse space across Ohio, Pennsylvania and Utah. For more information, visit gojarrett.com.

Media Contact:

Jacquie Mazziotta

[email protected]

(330) 682.0099 ext. 2024

SOURCE Jarrett