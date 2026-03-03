Jarrett Announces Native Oracle Transportation Manager (OTM) Integration Powering Jarrett LINC™

News provided by

Jarrett

Mar 03, 2026, 08:55 ET

ORRVILLE, Ohio, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Jarrett, a leading provider of logistics, warehousing, international and fleet services nationwide, recently announced the launch of its native Oracle Transportation Manager (OTM) integration, powered by 1Logtech. The integration further advances the capabilities of the Jarrett LINC™ technology platform.

Jarrett LINC replaces traditional custom-built OTM connections with reusable, AI-enabled workflows, allowing for faster shipper onboarding and fully digital execution.

"Shippers using OTM expect real-time visibility and seamless execution from their logistics partners," said Aaron Schar, Director, Information Technologies at Jarrett. "With this native integration, Jarrett LINC™ delivers a streamlined, automated experience that accelerates onboarding, improves operational performance, and provides the transparency our clients rely on."

Through the Jarrett LINC™ OTM integration, shippers utilizing Jarrett's managed transportation services gain complete visibility directly within OTM. The solution eliminates manual check calls, enables automated invoicing, and allows for earlier detection of no-shows—delivering a fully integrated, non-manual operating model that strengthens the OTM Control Tower and enhances execution at scale.

Jarrett and 1Logtech demonstrated the integration at the Manifest tradeshow in Las Vegas in February, highlighting how operations-driven, no-code integration accelerates implementation timelines and improves execution quality.

For more information, visit www.gojarrett.com.

About Jarrett
Jarrett is an award-winning third-party logistics provider delivering comprehensive logistics, warehousing, international and fleet solutions. Founded in 1999, the family-owned company is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, where its 24-hour Jarrett Routing Center provides around-the-clock shipment visibility and execution. With strategically located warehouse facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Utah, Jarrett supports customers nationwide with scalable, technology-driven supply chain solutions. Recognized as a market leader in the industry, Jarrett partners with many of the world's leading brands to optimize performance, increase visibility and drive measurable results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Matt Wagner, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, [email protected] / 330.224.9226

SOURCE Jarrett

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Kevin O'Leary, Star of ABC's "Shark Tank," Will Headline Jarrett Supply Chain Summit in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 6

Kevin O'Leary, Star of ABC's "Shark Tank," Will Headline Jarrett Supply Chain Summit in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 6

The Jarrett Supply Chain Summit returns Thursday, Aug. 6, in Cleveland, Ohio, with Kevin O'Leary, entrepreneur and investor, widely known for his...
Jarrett and 1Logtech Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Freight Innovation with Jarrett LINC

Jarrett and 1Logtech Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Freight Innovation with Jarrett LINC

Jarrett, a family-owned third-party logistics (3PL) provider based in Orrville, Ohio, has announced a strategic partnership with 1Logtech, an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Supply Chain/Logistics

Supply Chain/Logistics

Supply Chain/Logistics

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics