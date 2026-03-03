Jarrett Announces Native Oracle Transportation Manager (OTM) Integration Powering Jarrett LINC™

ORRVILLE, Ohio, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Jarrett, a leading provider of logistics, warehousing, international and fleet services nationwide, recently announced the launch of its native Oracle Transportation Manager (OTM) integration, powered by 1Logtech. The integration further advances the capabilities of the Jarrett LINC™ technology platform.

Jarrett LINC replaces traditional custom-built OTM connections with reusable, AI-enabled workflows, allowing for faster shipper onboarding and fully digital execution.

"Shippers using OTM expect real-time visibility and seamless execution from their logistics partners," said Aaron Schar, Director, Information Technologies at Jarrett. "With this native integration, Jarrett LINC™ delivers a streamlined, automated experience that accelerates onboarding, improves operational performance, and provides the transparency our clients rely on."

Through the Jarrett LINC™ OTM integration, shippers utilizing Jarrett's managed transportation services gain complete visibility directly within OTM. The solution eliminates manual check calls, enables automated invoicing, and allows for earlier detection of no-shows—delivering a fully integrated, non-manual operating model that strengthens the OTM Control Tower and enhances execution at scale.

Jarrett and 1Logtech demonstrated the integration at the Manifest tradeshow in Las Vegas in February, highlighting how operations-driven, no-code integration accelerates implementation timelines and improves execution quality.

For more information, visit www.gojarrett.com.

About Jarrett

Jarrett is an award-winning third-party logistics provider delivering comprehensive logistics, warehousing, international and fleet solutions. Founded in 1999, the family-owned company is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, where its 24-hour Jarrett Routing Center provides around-the-clock shipment visibility and execution. With strategically located warehouse facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Utah, Jarrett supports customers nationwide with scalable, technology-driven supply chain solutions. Recognized as a market leader in the industry, Jarrett partners with many of the world's leading brands to optimize performance, increase visibility and drive measurable results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Matt Wagner, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, [email protected] / 330.224.9226

