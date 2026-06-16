Jasper Launches End-to-End GEO Agent for Enterprise Marketers

New autonomous GEO capabilities help brands analyze, optimize, and continuously improve

how they appear across AI-powered discovery platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper, the world's leading marketing agents platform, today announced the launch of its end-to-end GEO Agent, a new autonomous agent designed to help marketing teams continuously analyze, influence, and improve how their brand appears across AI-powered search and discovery experiences. Supported by GEO Hub, a centralized command center for AI visibility insights, the GEO Agent continuously analyzes discoverability signals, identifies visibility gaps, and executes optimization workflows that improve brand representation, citations, sentiment, and share of voice across leading AI platforms.

As generative AI reshapes how buyers research brands and make purchasing decisions, marketers face a new challenge: AI-generated answers increasingly shape perception before customers ever visit a website. According to Forrester, 94% of B2B buyers now use generative AI during the purchasing process, while traditional organic traffic continues to decline. At the same time, AI systems frequently generate incomplete, inaccurate, or inconsistently framed brand information based on fragmented signals across analyst reports, reviews, third-party sites, social platforms, and owned content. This shift is creating a new competitive battleground around AI discoverability: not only whether brands appear in AI-generated answers, but how they are represented, compared, cited, and recommended.

Jasper's GEO Agent is designed to help enterprises address this challenge through a continuous, closed-loop optimization system. While many solutions focus primarily on tracking AI visibility or generating AI content, Jasper connects visibility insights directly to autonomous execution, allowing teams to identify opportunities and operationalize improvements at scale.

"Optimizing our event and media sites for AI search is a daunting, time-consuming endeavor," said Alexis Carroll Cline, Sr. Director of Marketing at Emerald. "Jasper's new GEO Agent changes that, helping us update content at scale with recommendations grounded in research and aligned to the right messaging for each audience and brand. It's an incredibly valuable tool, and I'm excited to see the impact it delivers."

The GEO Agent acts as an always-on GEO strategist for enterprise marketing teams. It analyzes how brands appear across leading AI platforms, identifies discoverability gaps, optimizes existing assets, generates new content, and improves how AI systems interpret and retrieve brand information over time. The agent can also coordinate additional Jasper agents and workflows to help marketing teams move from insight to action across content, SEO, brand, and growth workflows.

The GEO Agent is supported by GEO Hub, which gives teams centralized visibility into key AI discoverability signals, including visibility, citation rates, sentiment, share of voice, and competitive positioning. Together, the GEO Agent and GEO Hub give marketers an end-to-end system for monitoring, understanding, and improving their brand's presence across AI-driven discovery experiences.

"AI is fundamentally reshaping how brands are discovered, evaluated, and recommended," said Timothy Young, CEO of Jasper. "Most enterprises still rely on workflows designed for traditional search and static content optimization. What marketers need now is an intelligent system that not only understands how AI platforms represent their brand, but can continuously improve that representation over time. Jasper connects visibility insights directly to autonomous execution, giving enterprises a scalable way to influence how they appear across AI-driven discovery experiences."

The launch of the GEO Agent marks the next evolution of Jasper's marketing agents platform and the first in a new class of role-based agents built to execute complex marketing work from insight to action. Powered by Jasper IQ, the platform embeds brand voice, governance, audience, product, and performance context directly into every workflow, helping enterprise teams scale AI-driven discoverability optimization while maintaining consistency, compliance, and control.

The GEO Agent and GEO Hub will be available to customers starting June 16, 2026. Learn more.

About Jasper

Jasper is the marketing agents platform, built to help enterprises orchestrate AI agents that execute marketing work at scale. Purpose-built for marketing teams, Jasper enables faster, more consistent execution across campaigns, personalization, localization, and compliance—while maintaining enterprise-grade control and governance.

Jasper is trusted by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Prudential, Cushman & Wakefield, and nearly 20% of the Fortune 500. Founded in 2021, Jasper has team members across the U.S., Australia, and France.

To learn more, visit www.jasper.ai.

SOURCE Jasper AI, INC.