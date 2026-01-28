New Jasper Research Shows AI Is Now Core to Marketing, With Scale and Governance Emerging as Top Barriers

Jasper's 2026 State of AI in Marketing Report finds near-universal AI adoption, but only

teams with high maturity and clear governance are proving ROI and pulling ahead

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper , the world's leading marketing agents platform, today released its 2026 State of AI in Marketing Report , capturing a pivotal moment in marketing's relationship with AI. What began just two years ago as cautious experimentation has now become core marketing infrastructure, fundamentally changing how teams operate, measure success, and are held accountable.

Are you able to prove the ROI of your AI investments? (2025 vs 2026) Primary reasons marketing organizations aren't scaling use of AI in 2026

Compared to Jasper's findings in 2025 , the shift is decisive. In early 2025, many marketers were still evaluating whether AI belonged in their workflows at all. One year later, that question has been answered. The challenge now is how to run AI as part of the marketing operating model.

As AI becomes operational, new challenges are coming into focus. While adoption is now nearly universal, marketers face increasing pressure to scale AI responsibly, govern it effectively, and demonstrate clear business value as expectations rise across the enterprise.

"Our findings capture just how quickly AI in marketing has evolved from experimentation toward measurable business impact," said Loreal Lynch, CMO at Jasper. "With adoption now table stakes, the advantage is shifting to organizations that run AI with clear ownership, disciplined governance, and meaningful measurement. AI is no longer just about efficiency gains. Treating AI like core marketing infrastructure is what separates leaders from laggards."

To understand how AI adoption has evolved and how leading organizations are now treating it as an operational capability, Jasper surveyed 1,400 marketers across industries, roles, and company sizes. The 2026 State of AI in Marketing Report examines how teams are operationalizing AI at scale, how maturity has advanced since last year, where execution is breaking down, and what differentiates AI leaders from organizations still struggling to convert widespread adoption into sustained business impact.

Key Findings:

AI adoption is now universal and maturing

91% of marketing teams use AI, up from 63% in 2025.

63% report intermediate or advanced AI maturity, signaling a move beyond early experimentation.

Scale is now the defining AI priority

Scaling high-quality content is the top AI objective for marketers and the fastest-growing priority year-over-year, increasing 2.4x compared to 2025, as teams shift from pilots to repeatable execution.

ROI is harder to prove and more valuable when it is

Only 41% of marketers can confidently prove AI ROI, down from 49% last year, reflecting rising expectation rather than weaker performance.

Among teams that measure ROI, most report returns of 2x or greater on their AI investments.

Governance and quality are now the primary constraints on scale

Friction from cross-functional review processes, primarily legal, compliance, and brand governance, has increased 3.4x year over year, making it the leading blocker to scaling AI.

This represents a clear shift from 2025, when AI challenges were more evenly distributed across budget constraints, internal expertise, and leadership buy-in.

The CMO–IC divide is widening

CMOs report the highest levels of AI maturity, job satisfaction, and ROI confidence, with 61% saying they can prove AI ROI, compared to just 12% of individual contributors reporting greater pressure as AI becomes operational and mandatory.

AI disruption correlates with satisfaction, not burnout

Teams most impacted by AI report the highest levels of job satisfaction, but only when AI is supported by clear structure, governance, and ownership.

75% of marketers say that AI increased their job satisfaction in 2026, down slightly from 78% in 2025, reflecting rising accountability rather than declining enthusiasm.

AI is reshaping marketing roles, not just workflows

One in three marketers now has AI responsibilities built into their role, spanning prompt design, workflow development, and governance.

97% also say access to AI factors into their job decisions, and 75% say it is critical when considering a role.

"At Jasper, we are focused on helping marketers turn AI into a durable competitive advantage, not just a short-term efficiency gain," said Timothy Young, CEO of Jasper. "This research reinforces that success with AI now depends on how well teams operationalize it, with the right governance, structure, and measurement in place as AI becomes central to how marketing organizations drive growth."

Methodology

Jasper's 2026 State of AI in Marketing is based on a survey of 1,400 marketing professionals conducted in partnership with Benchmarkit, a trusted third-party research firm. Respondents span industries including technology, financial services, retail, media and communications, and life sciences, and represent a wide range of marketing functions and seniority levels. The survey examined AI adoption, operational maturity, governance, organizational impact, and ROI measurement as AI scales across marketing teams. Read the full report .

About Jasper

Jasper is the marketing agents platform, built to help enterprises orchestrate AI agents that execute marketing work at scale. Purpose-built for marketing teams, Jasper enables faster, more consistent execution across campaigns, personalization, localization, and compliance—while maintaining enterprise-grade control and governance.

Jasper is trusted by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Prudential, Cushman & Wakefield, Wayfair, and nearly 20% of the Fortune 500. Founded in 2021, Jasper has team members across the U.S., Australia, and France.

