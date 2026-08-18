Jay's Brush Clearing Expands Service Offerings with Addition of Brush Hog Tractor

New remote-capable machine enables brush hogging, steep-slope mowing, and recurring maintenance contracts alongside existing forestry mulching operation

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay's Brush Clearing, a brush clearing and land management company serving residential and commercial clients across southern Maine and southern New Hampshire, has added a brush hog tractor to its equipment lineup, expanding the services available to property owners who need overgrowth and field vegetation managed. The new machine can be operated either by an on-board driver or via remote control, and it complements the company's existing forestry mulching operation, opening the door to a wider range of jobs.

Brush hogging (or bush hogging, after the equipment's early manufacturer) is heavy-duty mowing that cuts dense weeds, tall grass, and low shrubs a standard lawnmower cannot handle but that don't require a forestry mulcher. Jay's Brush Clearing founder Jay Tuttle looked into the service after a prospective commercial client asked whether he had a remote-controlled machine for hard-to-access terrain. Months of research followed, ending in the purchase of a purpose-built tractor with manual and remote-control capability.

"I went to do a site visit on a nine-acre commercial property and realized right away that my forestry mulcher was overkill, and there were sensitive areas I couldn't even drive it on because of the weight," said Tuttle. "That job was the moment I started thinking seriously about what other equipment I needed. Once I started doing the research, I learned that municipalities and commercial clients often look specifically for contractors who can work remotely on steep slopes for liability reasons. That opened up a whole new direction."

A Complementary Service That Also Stands Alone

The brush hog fits naturally alongside the company's forestry mulching work. After a mulcher clears saplings, shrubs, and heavy brush, the land doesn't stay clear: vegetation grows back, and a standard lawnmower typically isn't suited to it. The brush hog handles that in-between category, too much for a conventional mower but no longer requiring a forestry mulcher. That positions the company for ongoing maintenance contracts, returning two to four times a year to keep cleared land from reverting to overgrowth.

Many jobs will also call for the brush hog alone, with no mulching involved. Fields, old pastures, and overgrown lots that have gone years without attention suit brush hogging well, at a lower price than forestry mulching for properties that don't require it. Of the more than fifteen jobs booked over the coming months, more than half are best served by the new machine rather than the original. Property owners can learn more at jaysbrushclearing.com.

Built for Growth

Jay's Brush Clearing launched earlier in 2026 focused on residential forestry mulching, work that falls in the gap between landscaping and tree removal — also the market the company deliberately targets. Rather than scaling into large-scale tree work or arborist services, it is building toward a fleet of brush clearing and mowing equipment run by multiple crews across multiple job sites simultaneously. Tuttle plans to begin hiring operators in spring 2027, the brush hog tractor providing a second deployable asset alongside the forestry mulcher as that expansion begins.

The company is also updating its online presence through Wonderful Websites, its web development partner, to reflect brush hogging and field mowing as formal service offerings. Tuttle noted that many current inquiries come from clients who don't yet know the service exists; they call about overgrowth, and the brush hog often turns out to be the right fit. Making that service visible and bookable is the next step.

About Jay's Brush Clearing

Jay's Brush Clearing is a licensed and insured brush clearing and land management company serving residential and commercial clients across southern Maine and southern New Hampshire. Founded in 2026 by Jay Tuttle, a civil and environmental engineering graduate of the University of Maine, the company provides forestry mulching, brush hogging, field mowing, and steep-slope vegetation management using specialized equipment capable of operating in challenging terrain. Learn more at jaysbrushclearing.com.

Media Contact

Jay's Brush Clearing

Jay Tuttle

6 Field View Drive, South Berwick, ME 03908

Phone: (207) 501-3510

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://jaysbrushclearing.com

SOURCE Jay's Brush Clearing