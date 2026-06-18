JCPenney and Catalyst Brands Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the JCPenney and Catalyst Brands cybersecurity incident

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a top-rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the JCPenney and Catalyst Brands data breach. JCPenney and Catalyst Brands learned of a breach on or about June 12, 2026.

What Happened

A cybercrime group known as ShinyHunters claims it stole a large volume of records from JCPenney and several affiliated brands, threatening to publish the information unless the companies respond.

Information Exposed

JCPenney and Catalyst Brands have confirmed that the impacted data may include Social Security numbers, dates of birth, W-2 tax forms, payroll records, driver's licenses, government-issued ID scans, and other personally identifiable information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from JCPenney and Catalyst Brands may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the JCPenney and Catalyst Brands breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the JCPenney and Catalyst Brands incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About JCPenney and Catalyst Brands

JCPenney is a U.S. department store retailer that sells clothing, home products, beauty items, and services, including salons and optical care. They operate under Catalyst Brands and Authentic Brands Group.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP