WHITFIELD REGIONAL HOSPITAL DATA BREACH: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by Whitfield Regional Hospital cybersecurity incident

DEMOPOLIS, Ala., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Whitfield Regional Hospital data breach. The Whitfield Regional Hospital learned of a data breach on or about June 8, 2025.

What Happened

On or about June 8, 2025, suspicious activity was detected on Whitfield Regional Hospital's network. An investigation revealed that between May 15, 2025, and June 8, 2025, there was unauthorized access to the network. On June 26, 2026, it was revealed that certain personal data was acquired from the network.

Information Exposed

The Whitfield Regional Hospital data breach may have compromised certain personal information, including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, medical information, financial account information, and health insurance information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Whitfield Regional Hospital may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Whitfield Regional Hospital breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Whitfield Regional Hospital incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: [email protected]; or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Whitfield Regional Hospital

Whitfield Regional Hospital is an acute care hospital in Demopolis, Alabama.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above to connect with our team regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP