J.CREW INTRODUCES THE TINY ROLLNECK, STARRING EMMA CHAMBERLAIN

The newest evolution of a J.Crew icon arrives with a shrunken silhouette and a campaign inspired by the early internet

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, J.Crew introduces the Tiny Rollneck, a new take on one of the brand's most enduring and recognizable icons, starring Emma Chamberlain.

The latest chapter in J.Crew's ongoing Rollneck™ story, the Tiny Rollneck takes the familiar proportions of the original and shrinks them down. Fitted, slightly cropped and designed to sit closer to the body, the new silhouette brings a youthful, playful energy to a longtime J.Crew signature.

J.Crew Tiny Rollneck featuring Emma Chamberlain Courtesy of J.Crew

The launch follows The New Rollneck™ Generation, which reintroduced the archival bestseller through a new cast of creatives in Fall 2025, and Rollneck™ Remix, which invited independent designers to reinterpret the icon for the first time in Spring 2026. With Tiny Rollneck, J.Crew continues to look at its archive not as something fixed in time, but as a starting point for what comes next.

"The Rollneck is a perfect example of how we think about heritage at J.Crew. It gives us something incredibly recognizable to build from, but it doesn't mean we have to treat it preciously," said Julia Collier, Chief Marketing Officer of J.Crew. "With Tiny Rollneck, we shrunk the proportions and pushed the creative in the same way. Emma gave us permission to have fun with it. The campaign is colorful, lo-fi, a little weird and rooted in the visual language of the early internet. It's a new way into an icon people already know."

EMMA, TINY

For its newest iteration, J.Crew tapped Chamberlain to introduce the Tiny Rollneck through her distinct approach to personal style. A defining voice of her generation, Chamberlain has built an aesthetic that moves easily between classic American sportswear, vintage references and unexpected, highly individual styling.

"I've been wearing J. Crew sweaters for years, so this was a very 'omg, duh' collaboration for me," said Emma Chamberlain. "I love styling something in a bunch of different ways, it really shows the timelessness and versatility of a piece, and we definitely did that while shooting this campaign. I was basically a new character every hour. New wig, new sweater, new personality. It was like playing dress up all day, which is one of my absolute favorite things to do."

Shot and directed by Ian Markell, the campaign places Chamberlain inside a candy-colored world deeply inspired by the early-2000s internet and fashion media. Rather than treating the era as a straight nostalgia play, the creative pulls from its visual language, including lo-fi video, distorted graphics, character-selection screens, intentionally imperfect imagery and playful digital interventions, to create something slightly off, irreverent and distinctly Emma.

Built social-first rather than adapted for social, the campaign extends across lo-fi films, distortions and evolving graphic treatments designed to shift across platforms and formats. The result takes something deeply classic and twists it through the visual language of a generation whose relationship with fashion has largely been shaped online.

A NEW PROPORTION

The campaign was styled by Chamberlain's longtime collaborator Jared Ellner, working in partnership with Olympia Gayot, Creative Director of J.Crew, to explore the versatility of the new silhouette.

"The Tiny Rollneck is a new proposition for an icon we know and love," said Olympia Gayot, Creative Director of J.Crew. "The Tiny Rollneck offers a fresh point of view that is distinctly different from the rest of our Rollneck assortment. Our icons should have range. This is the Rollneck with attitude"

The J.Crew Tiny Rollneck collection is available beginning today, August 26, 2026, in six solid colors and two stripes, priced from $98–$118. Select styles are available at J.Crew stores nationwide, with the full collection available on J.Crew.com.

ABOUT J.CREW

Founded in 1983, J.Crew is an iconic American brand and internationally recognized omnichannel retailer known for its timeless style, quality craftsmanship, and fresh approach to classic design. With a deep connection to personal style and self-expression, J.Crew offers thoughtfully designed women's, men's, and kids' collections that blend heritage with a point of view that feels relevant today.

J.Crew serves as a destination for everyday essentials and statement pieces alike, creating clothing that fits seamlessly into real life, from work to weekend, city to coast. Through compelling storytelling, meaningful partnerships, and a commitment to quality, the brand continues to evolve while staying true to its American roots.

As of August 25, 2026, J.Crew operates 114 retail stores across the United States and maintains a robust e-commerce presence, serving customers globally. For more information, visit jcrew.com.

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SOURCE J.Crew