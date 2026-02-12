J.Crew's Iconic Rollneck™ Reinterpreted Through the Lens of Emerging New York Designers

Five American designers, one American icon.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, J.Crew is re-imagining its 40-year old signature and celebrating its legacy with The Rollneck™ Remix, a New York Fashion Week–timed project inviting five emerging American designers to completely reimagine the iconic sweater through their creative lens; BUCI NYC, Collina Strada, Eckhaus Latta, Patrick Taylor, and Tanner Fletcher.

Courtesy of J.Crew

"We consider the Rollneck™ an Icon at J.Crew," says Olympia Gayot, Creative Director of J.Crew. "It represents everything the brand stands for, quality, versatility and an unpretentious ease. It is built to last, and designed to look good on everyone, it is the perfect blank canvas for creative reinterpretation."

Launching today, The Rollneck™ Remix brings five New York based independent designers together to put their individual spins on the Rollneck™ while preserving what has made it a J.Crew icon for 38 years.

"We are thrilled to be reimagining our Rollneck for the first time and remixing our brand codes in a new way." says Julia Collier, Chief Marketing Officer of J.Crew. "These designers are helping to shape the next chapter of American fashion, and it's exciting to see this signature style come to life through these fresh perspectives."

First introduced in the 1980s and trademarked by J.Crew, the Rollneck™ is distinguished by its cast-off edges, allowing the neckline, cuffs, and hem to naturally roll. The result is a subtly undone look that feels both casual and intentional. Over the years, the silhouette has evolved across men's and women's styles, weights, and proportions. The version used for this collaboration features a modernized fit with a relaxed drop shoulder, slightly shorter length, and a more open neckline, designed to feel current while staying true to its roots.

The Rollneck™ Remix will be celebrated through a series of 360-degree activations, including a New York Fashion Week kickoff event and a J.Crew pop-up at 75 Spring Street. The limited-edition collection will be available online at jcrew.com and exclusively at the immersive pop-up experience, all styles priced at $180.00.

"When someone wears a piece from this collection, I want them to understand they are carrying a piece of a designer's world into their own," adds Gayot. "Each one is rooted in creativity, craftsmanship, and the enduring legacy of this sweater."

Each designer was given creative freedom to reinterpret the Rollneck™, resulting in five ultra-limited pieces that reflect individual points of view while remaining unmistakably J.Crew.

BUCI NYC – founded by Mishka Ivanovic, BUCI NYC is built around ease, mindfulness, and timeless femininity. The brand focuses on effortless silhouettes that empower women through quiet confidence and personal style.

Drawing from that ethos, Ivanovic softened the Rollneck™ by emphasizing a more feminine neckline and low back while preserving the authenticity of the original design.

"We made the roll of the neck very feminine while keeping the authenticity of the original sweater," says Ivanovic. "Putting our spin on such a classic is a huge honor."

COLLINA STRADA – founded by Hillary Taymour, Collina Strada is known for expressive collections that celebrate individuality through color, texture, and emotional storytelling. Rooted in New York, the brand blends playfulness with intention, often exploring femininity in unexpected ways. For the Rollneck™, Taymour leaned into tactile contrast, introducing lace and layered textures that transform the classic silhouette while maintaining its wearability.

"I love to play with color and texture just like J.Crew. The lace adds an essence of femininity and luxury," says Taymour.

ECKHAUS LATTA – designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta approach fashion as an art form, experimenting with materials, techniques, and form to challenge traditional ideas of knitwear. Their work often blurs the line between craftsmanship and conceptual design. Recognizing a natural connection to the Rollneck™'s curled edges and construction, the duo applied their signature stitch work to create a piece that highlights texture and process.

"There is a really nice synergy between the curled edges of the Rollneck™ and the way we like to play with knitwear," they share.

PATRICK TAYLOR – British-born and New York–based, Patrick Taylor draws inspiration from sailing, sport, and community. His brand tells stories through soft, tactile knits and playful proportions that feel both nostalgic and contemporary. Taylor's interpretation connects J.Crew's heritage to his own, using nautical references to emphasize shared values of camaraderie and tradition.

"The sailing club represents the community that J.Crew has built," says Taylor. "That group ethos is something I connect with deeply."

TANNER FLETCHER – designers Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell are known for reimagining vintage silhouettes through a modern lens, blurring traditional boundaries of masculinity and femininity. Their work often draws from nostalgia and American heritage. For the Rollneck™, they paid homage to J.Crew's nautical roots by introducing a sailor-inspired flap tie, transforming the sweater into a statement piece.

"We had never seen a sweater with a classic sailor flap tie," they explain. "It became our mission to design that."

With The Rollneck™ Remix, J.Crew reaffirms the true American icon, proving that great design does not age, it evolves.

About J.Crew

Founded in 1983, J.Crew is an iconic American brand and internationally recognized omnichannel retailer known for its timeless style, quality craftsmanship, and fresh approach to classic design. With a deep connection to personal style and self-expression, J.Crew offers thoughtfully designed women's, men's, and kids' collections that blend heritage with a point of view that feels relevant today.

J.Crew serves as a destination for everyday essentials and statement pieces alike, creating clothing that fits seamlessly into real life, from work to weekend, city to coast. Through compelling storytelling, meaningful partnerships, and a commitment to quality, the brand continues to evolve while staying true to its American roots.

As of February 2, 2026, J.Crew operates 115 retail stores across the United States and maintains a robust e-commerce presence, serving customers globally. For more information, visit jcrew.com .

For media enquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE J.Crew