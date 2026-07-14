Surgent CPE Launches New Corporate Tax CPE Series Taught by Veteran Tax Practitioner Dave Peters

Three new NASBA-approved live webinar courses cover corporate tax formation, deductions and credits for accounting and finance professionals, taught by Dave Peters, CPA, CFP®, CLU, CPCU, MST, MBA, founder of Peters Professional Education and a nationally recognized CPE instructor with more than 20 years of experience

DALLAS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgent CPE, a UWorld company and leader in continuing professional education for accounting and finance professionals, today announced the launch of a new Corporate Tax CPE Series.

Dave Peters, CPA, CFP®, CLU, CPCU, MST, MBA, instructor of the new Corporate Tax CPE Series from Surgent CPE, a UWorld company. The three-course premium live webinar series covers corporate tax formation, deductions and losses, and tax credits and dispositions. Register now at surgentcpe.com/corporate-tax-cpe-series.

The series consists of three premium live webinar courses to help tax professionals and financial advisors who work with corporate clients sharpen their ability to spot deduction opportunities, guide clients through entity formation and compensation decisions and advise on corporate tax credits and stock dispositions. All three courses are taught by Dave Peters, CPA, CFP®, CLU, CPCU, MST, MBA, founder of Peters Professional Education and a nationally recognized CPE instructor with more than 20 years of experience in tax, accounting and finance. The courses will premiere as live webinars on Aug. 3, Aug. 26 and Sept. 3.

"The details matter in corporate tax planning, and practitioners need instruction that reflects that," said Elizabeth Kolar, Surgent's executive vice president. "Dave Peters has spent more than two decades helping professionals navigate exactly these kinds of technical questions. His practical, example-driven teaching style is exactly what practitioners need to advise corporate clients with confidence."

About the Corporate Tax CPE Series

The series awards 6 CPE credits total, two per course. All three qualify for NASBA-approved CPE. Each course is available individually at $119 or included with a Surgent CPE Unlimited Plus subscription.

About Dave Peters

Peters is the founder of Peters Professional Education and a nationally recognized CPE instructor with more than 20 years of experience in tax, accounting, finance, insurance, financial planning, ethics and entrepreneurship. Dave is the author of several books on partnership taxation, S corporation taxation, small business ownership and individual tax planning. Through his teaching, writing and consulting work, Dave has helped thousands of CPAs, Enrolled Agents and financial professionals stay current on tax law changes, planning opportunities and practice strategies.

Availability

The Corporate Tax CPE Series is available for registration now. The three courses will premiere as live webinars on Aug. 3, Aug. 26 and Sept. 3. Each course is available individually at $119. All three are premium courses exclusively included with a Surgent CPE Unlimited Plus subscription. Registration is open at surgentcpe.com/corporate-tax-cpe-series.

About Surgent CPE

Surgent CPE is a leading provider of continuing professional education for accounting, tax and finance professionals, offering more than 10,000 CPE credits through live webinars, on-demand webcasts and self-study formats. Surgent CPE is known for its commitment to first-to-market regulatory coverage, a roster of more than 150 expert instructors and an Unlimited Plus subscription that provides professionals with all the CPE they need to stay current and compliant. Surgent CPE is a NASBA-approved CPE provider and a member of the UWorld family of professional education companies. For more information, visit surgentcpe.com.

About UWorld

UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education. Since 2001, the company has helped more than 5 million high school, undergraduate, graduate and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, college admissions, finance, legal, medical, nursing and pharmacy exams and achieve their academic and career goals. UWorld supports students and educators with comprehensive courses, high-quality practice questions and detailed answer explanations designed to improve outcomes. Aspen Publishing, Efficient Learning, JD-Next®, Roger CPA Review®, RxPrep®, Surgent Accounting & Financial Education™ and Themis Bar Review® are UWorld companies. Learn more at UWorld.com.

SOURCE UWorld, LLC