JD Technologies Global Selected by MoovinV to Market Julie, their AI Driven Platform for the Supply Chain

JD Technologies Global will use their field sales expertise and established relationships to pursue new customers that will benefit MoovinV. Julie automates a large part of procurement processes, enabling buyers to focus on high-value activities. It includes powerful modules that boost productivity, support strategic decision-making, and enhance cross-departmental collaboration.

PALM COAST, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Technologies Global, an effective field sales company and MoovinV, will work together to expand their market share in the United States. MoovinV with Julie, a unique and worldwide collaborative AI driven platform support supply chain organizations to address their main challenges:

Secure their supply chain

Control and optimize costs

Address environmental issues

The company was founded by industry experts with extensive aerospace supply chain management experience from companies like Bell Helicopter, Rolls Royce and Pratt & Whitney to name a few.

"We are very pleased that MoovinV has selected JD Technologies Global as their strategic partner in the United States. They have been extremely successful in helping customers internationally improve their supply chain performance while reducing lifecycle costs" said John Knott, President of JD Technologies Global.

"We are delighted to be teamed with JD Technologies Global to expand the presence of our AI-driven collaborative platform across the United States," said Michel Ohayon, CEO of MoovinV. "Our proven digital ecosystem complements existing enterprise solutions such as ERP, CAD, CAM, and PLM by enhancing collaboration across departments and streamlining procurement and supply chain operations. Julie, our AI-powered platform, helps organizations secure and optimize their supply chains through intelligent automation, improved decision-making, and predictive capabilities, including forecasting the availability of key commodities such as raw materials. Backed by extensive supply chain expertise and deep market knowledge, we deliver a comprehensive and modular solution that enables our customers to improve productivity, reduce costs, and strengthen supply chain resilience."

About MoovinV

MoovinV is transforming supply chains through JULIE, an AI-driven digital ecosystem that automates procurement and supply chain processes. Key modules include JULIE Agile Sourcing for intelligent procurement automation, JULIE Should Cost for accurate make-or-buy and cost benchmarking analysis, JULIE Partfinder for identifying part reuse opportunities and reducing engineering and manufacturing costs, and JULIE Mat-GPT, which supports material selection while anticipating cost, availability, and supply risks. JULIE Supply Hub further strengthens collaboration across supply networks. It enables the sharing of surplus materials, available production capacities, and strategic information, while promoting circular economy initiatives and improving supply chain resilience. Operating across North America, Europe, and Asia, MoovinV serves aerospace, automotive, rail, energy, and medical industries, helping reduce costs, secure supply chains, and lower carbon footprints.

About JD Technologies Global

JD Technologies Global is a professional field sales and marketing company with headquarters in the United States. The firm represents premier manufacturers in diverse industries, including aerospace, defense, telecommunications, and energy. Its core philosophy of focus, penetration, persistence, and partnership consistently drives business growth and strengthens long-term customer relationships.

CONTACT

JD Technologies Global, LLC

John Knott +1 (781) 864-2220

[email protected]

Jacques Ouellet +1 (450) 531-5619

[email protected]

PRESS CONTACTS

General Contact Information

+1 781-864-2220

[email protected]

SOURCE JD Technologies Global