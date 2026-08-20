Jeep® Brand Celebrates Off-road Enthusiast Community With New 2027 Jeep Wrangler Smoky Mountain Special Edition

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

The new 2027 Jeep® Wrangler Smoky Mountain special edition is the 10th drop in the Jeep brand’s Twelve 4 Twelve series, pairing legendary capability with exclusive design inspired by the rugged beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Jeep® brand unveils the 10th installment in its Twelve 4 Twelve Wrangler series at Smoky Mountain Invasion, one of the nation's largest Jeep enthusiast gatherings, attracting nearly 50,000 attendees and 20,000 Jeep brand vehicles

This special edition is built on the Wrangler Willys platform and combines legendary Trail Rated capability with exclusive Smoky Mountain-inspired design

Exclusive exterior features include Smoky Mountain hood decals, body-color hardtop and fender flares, and unique smoky black wheels

This Wrangler special edition offers standard 33-inch and available 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain tires

Exclusive premium interior features rugged-textured cloth seats with embossed Willys "air drop" image, Terracotta accent stitching and exclusive commemorative details inspired by the Great Smoky Mountains

The Jeep® brand unveils the new 2027 Jeep Wrangler Smoky Mountain special edition during the 14th annual Smoky Mountain Invasion in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The 10th installment in the Jeep brand's Twelve 4 Twelve Wrangler series celebrates one of the nation's largest gatherings of Jeep enthusiasts and the passionate community that continues to define the Jeep brand lifestyle.

"Few places capture the spirit of the Jeep brand quite like Smoky Mountain Invasion," said Branden Coté, Jeep brand CEO. "This event brings together thousands of members of the Jeep community who share a passion for adventure, freedom and the outdoors. The Wrangler Smoky Mountain special edition celebrates that connection, honoring the people, the place and the passion that make this gathering so special, while delivering the legendary capability, open-air freedom and personalization that define every Jeep Wrangler."

Held each year in the shadow of the Great Smoky Mountains, Smoky Mountain Invasion draws thousands of Jeep owners for a weekend of scenic drives, custom vehicle builds, aftermarket innovation and community. Built on the Wrangler Willys platform, and available as a four-door model, the Smoky Mountain special edition celebrates that spirit through exclusive design inspired by the rugged beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Built to Rise Above

Built for adventure on and off the trail, the Wrangler Smoky Mountain pairs legendary Trail Rated capability with distinctive details that give this special edition a character all its own.

Exterior highlights include:

Exclusive Smoky Mountain hood-side decals inspired by the rugged peaks and winding trails of its namesake

17-inch smoky black wheels inspired by the mist-covered peaks of the Great Smoky Mountains, complementing Wrangler's legendary off-road capability

Gloss Black seven-slot grille that reinforces the Wrangler's bold, unmistakable presence

Body-color hardtop and fender flares for a refined, integrated appearance (Sky One-touch powertop available)

Standard 33-inch and available 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain tires

Standard steel rock rails, Dana 44 front and rear axles, locking rear differential, 4.10 axle ratio and trailer hitch

Adventure Continues Inside

Inside, the Wrangler Smoky Mountain blends durable materials, thoughtful craftsmanship and exclusive commemorative details inspired by the Great Smoky Mountains. An exclusive interior creates an understated, rugged environment, while Terracotta stitching and metallic Blaze Orange accents provide subtle pops of color inspired by the sunrise over the Smoky Mountains.

Interior highlights include:

Premium Black Ferndale cloth seats with rugged embossed texture and deeper, more aggressive side bolsters in Black Soulmate

Upper seat bolsters embossed with a 1941 Willys parachute graphic, reinforcing Jeep heritage and the exclusive Jeep "drop" collection

Wrapped instrument panel with Addax technical-pattern

Terracotta accent stitching with metallic Blaze Orange accents

Anodized carbon trim rings with a distinctive smoked-out finish

Rear swing gate plaque showcasing the exclusive Jeep Wrangler "drop" motif with a 1941 Willys parachute graphic against a star-filled Smoky Mountain night sky

Gray metallic and satin chrome shifter medallion featuring a mama bear and cub graphic celebrating the region's iconic wildlife

Standard heated seats, heated steering wheel, automatic dual zone temperature control and universal garage door opener

Orders are open now for the 2027 Jeep Wrangler Smoky Mountain special edition, and the package is available on four-door Wrangler with 2.0L automatic and 3.6L automatic powertrains. The Smoky Mountain edition is offered at just $80 above a popularly equipped Wrangler Willys, delivering an exceptional combination of distinctive design, capability and exclusivity to the Jeep brand community.

Jeep Brand

For 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

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SOURCE Stellantis