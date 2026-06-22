Jeep® Brand Teases Cherokee Trailhawk

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Stellantis

Jun 22, 2026, 11:05 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the 2027 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trailhawk and Overland this month, the Jeep brand is gearing up for more off-road capability with the Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. The brand continues to listen to customers and return capability to the core of the brand's ethos. More information will come at a later date.

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2027 Jeep® Cherokee Trailhawk teaser image
2027 Jeep® Cherokee Trailhawk teaser image

Jeep Brand
For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

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Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: jeep.com
Facebook: facebook.com/jeep
Instagram: @jeep
X: @jeep
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/jeep
YouTube: youtube.com/thejeepchannel or youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis

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