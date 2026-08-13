Jencap Recognized as a 5-Star Program Administrator by Insurance Business America

Jencap has been recognized by Insurance Business America in its annual report highlighting the industry's best in program administration.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jencap has been recognized as a 5-Star Program Administrator as part of Insurance Business America's annual 2026 5-Star Carriers and Program Administrators report highlighting the best in the industry. Program administrators were nominated by insurance industry professionals and evaluated based on their achievements and initiatives across a range of areas, including program size, expertise and stability, and innovations in program development.

"We are grateful to Insurance Business America and the industry professionals who recognized Jencap among the nation's top program administrators. What sets Jencap apart is our ability to bring together specialized underwriting expertise, strong carrier relationships, and a platform designed to identify emerging opportunities and develop tailored solutions for specialized market niches," said Tom Murphy, Jencap Chief Growth Officer for Programs. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to continued innovation and positions us to accelerate growth while creating even greater value for our carrier, broker, and insured partners."

Jencap Program Administrators serves as Jencap's dedicated programs division, offering more than 30 specialized programs across property and casualty and accident and health markets. Through a unique ecosystem that brings together underwriting, claims, actuarial expertise, technology, and carrier partnerships, Jencap provides access to niche program opportunities while delivering the transparency, underwriting discipline, and data-driven insights that help carriers, brokers, and insureds achieve long-term success.

About Jencap Group

Jencap is one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. with notable industry-leading expertise in wholesale brokerage, binding authority, and program management. Its specialized divisions and affiliate organizations provide niche underwriting prowess, broad market access, and nationwide influence. Headquartered in New York, Jencap leverages its collective power to exceed the expectations of more than 20,000 independent agency partners. For more information, visit: JencapGroup.com.

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SOURCE Jencap Group