Jennmar Announces Completion of Majority Investment by KPS Capital Partners, CEO Transition

Positioning Jennmar for Continued Innovation and Growth

Dave Webster Appointed as Chief Executive Officer

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennmar (the "Company"), a leading global provider of infrastructure products and specialized services to the civil, solar, mining, and construction industries, announced today the completion of a majority equity investment by KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS"). Existing shareholder FalconPoint Partners ("FalconPoint") will retain a significant minority ownership position in the Company. In connection with the transaction, Tony Calandra, Jennmar's Chief Executive Officer and member of the Calandra family that has guided Jennmar since its founding in 1922, announced that Dave Webster will succeed him as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Calandra has led Jennmar through a period of exceptional expansion during his twenty-two-year tenure, more than tripling the size of the Company since becoming Chief Executive Officer in 2018. Mr. Calandra will remain actively involved with the Company as a board member and shareholder.

Mr. Webster joins Jennmar from CPM Holdings, Inc. ("CPM"), where he served as Chief Executive Officer and led significant global growth initiatives. Prior to CPM, Mr. Webster spent more than two decades leading Electrical Components International, growing the business to more than $1 billion in revenue, expanding operations across 14 countries, and building a workforce of more than 20,000 employees. Throughout his career, Mr. Webster has been recognized for his commitment to operational excellence, customer relationships, strategic growth, and strong company culture.

"I am thrilled to join Jennmar at a pivotal moment in the Company's storied history with the opportunity to continue the Calandra family's legacy of providing best-in-class products and outstanding service to our customers," said Mr. Webster. "We will invest to expand our capabilities and strengthen our market position while retaining our focus on safety, quality, and responsive customer service."

"I have full confidence that Dave is the right leader to guide Jennmar through its next chapter of innovation and growth," said Mr. Calandra. "Dave understands that Jennmar's success has always been rooted in its people – hardworking, dedicated individuals who care deeply about our customers, our communities and one another. Under Dave's leadership, that commitment will remain unchanged. He is dedicated to preserving the values, relationships and family-oriented culture that have defined Jennmar for generations. I wish Dave the best in his new role and look forward to supporting him and the entire Jennmar team as a member of the Board."

About Jennmar

Jennmar is a leading global provider of infrastructure products and specialized services to the civil infrastructure, solar, mining, and construction industries. For over 100 years, Jennmar's focus has been on manufacturing products and providing solutions that help keep workers safe and productive. For more information, please visit www.jennmar.com.

SOURCE Jennmar