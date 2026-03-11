Jennmar Announces Majority Investment by KPS Capital Partners

Transaction to Support Company's Continued Investment in Innovation and Growth

FalconPoint and Company CEO to Retain Significant Minority Stakes

PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennmar (the "Company"), a leading global provider of infrastructure products and specialized services to the civil, solar, mining, and construction industries, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement for KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") to provide a majority equity investment in the Company. FalconPoint Partners ("FalconPoint") and Jennmar's CEO Tony Calandra will each retain a significant minority ownership position in the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Following the transaction, Jennmar will benefit from KPS' global manufacturing experience and strategic resources as it enters its next phase of growth. With continued support from existing shareholders, the Company plans to invest in key priorities including expanding capabilities, accelerating product innovation, broadening geographic reach, and pursuing select strategic acquisitions. Jennmar will remain focused on operational excellence, safety, quality, and responsive customer service.

"This transaction is a significant milestone for Jennmar and a reflection of the dedication of our employees, the trust our customers place in us, and the underlying strength of our business," said Tony Calandra, Chief Executive Officer of Jennmar. "We are confident KPS is the right partner to help us accelerate growth and continue raising the bar for our customers. We are grateful for the partnership with FalconPoint in recent years and excited that they will continue to support the business during this next chapter. We have an exceptional foundation to invest in manufacturing capacity, innovation, and geographic expansion while maintaining the safety, quality, and service that define Jennmar. We look forward to capitalizing on the opportunities ahead and are grateful to have partners who share our vision and ambition for the Company."

"Jennmar is an exceptional business with a long track record of delivering mission-critical products and services to customers operating in demanding environments," said Andrew Singer, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of FalconPoint. "We are proud to be partnered with Tony and the Jennmar team and to have supported the Company's growth and expansion since our initial investment. We are pleased to welcome KPS, whose industrial and operational expertise will be a significant asset for Jennmar's next phase of growth."

"Jennmar is a global market leader in ground support products with a proven track record of delivering best-in-class customer service and product quality," said Kyle Mumford, Partner of KPS. "We look forward to supporting the Jennmar leadership team with KPS' decades of global manufacturing experience as well as our strategic support and capital to continue Jennmar's tremendous growth both organically and through acquisition. We are also pleased that existing owners, Tony Calandra and FalconPoint Partners, will continue as meaningful minority shareholders, affirming our shared view of the future growth and value creation potential of Jennmar."

Lowenstein Sandler LLP served as legal counsel and Evercore and Rothschild & Co. served as financial advisors to Jennmar and FalconPoint. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel and Jefferies served as financial advisor to KPS and its affiliates.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Jennmar

Jennmar is a leading global provider of infrastructure products and specialized services to the civil infrastructure, solar, mining, and construction industries. For over 100 years, Jennmar's focus has been on manufacturing products and providing solutions that help keep workers safe and productive. For more information, please visit www.jennmar.com.

About FalconPoint Partners

FalconPoint is a private equity firm that invests in North American mid-market companies in the business services and industrial sectors. The firm leverages a network of relationships and a partnership-oriented approach to identify and execute on transformative growth opportunities at companies that provide mission-critical products and services. For more information, please visit www.falconpointpartners.com.

About KPS Capital Partners, LP

KPS, through its affiliated management entities, is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $19.5 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2025). For over three decades, the Partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing. KPS creates value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better, and generates investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage. The KPS Funds' portfolio companies currently generate aggregate annual revenues of approximately $21.2 billion, operate 202 manufacturing facilities in 21 countries, and have approximately 55,000 employees, directly and through joint ventures worldwide (as of September 30, 2025). The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at www.kpsfund.com.

Contacts

Jennmar

Michelle Eastly

Marketing Director, Jennmar

412-629-8410

[email protected]

KPS

Russell Sherman

Prosek Partners

646-818-9238

[email protected]

FalconPoint

Ed Trissel / Sarah Salky / Alexander Wolfsohn

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

[email protected]

