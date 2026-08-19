Jeptha Creed Distillery Celebrates a Decade of Distilling with Jammin' at Jeptha Anniversary Concert Featuring Rodney Atkins

The milestone event celebrates a decade of Jeptha Creed's commitment to its "Our Farm to Your Glass" philosophy, bringing together live music, craft spirits, distillery experiences, and the people who have supported the family-owned distillery since its founding in 2016.

Guests attending the celebration will also have the exclusive opportunity to purchase Jeptha Creed's special 10th Anniversary Bourbon Release, available at the distillery during the event. Created to commemorate a decade of innovation and craftsmanship, this anniversary release celebrates Jeptha Creed's commitment to producing distinctive bourbon rooted in family farming, heirloom grains, and Kentucky tradition.

"Reaching our 10th anniversary is an incredible milestone for our family and everyone who has supported Jeptha Creed over the years," said Joyce Nethery, Founder and Master Distiller of Jeptha Creed Distillery. "Jammin' at Jeptha is our way of celebrating that journey while sharing something truly special with our guests. We're especially excited to introduce our 10th Anniversary Bourbon that honors both our heirloom grains and the innovation that has defined our first decade."

The celebration will also spotlight Jeptha Creed's partnership with Paws of War, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and first responders through companion animal programs. Paws of War will be on site throughout the event with animals participating in its training and service programs, giving guests the opportunity to learn more about the organization's mission. During the celebration, Jeptha Creed will also present a charitable donation to Paws of War, funded by a portion of the sales of the fourth batch of Red, White & Blue Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Tickets for Jammin' at Jeptha featuring Rodney Atkins are $50. Purchase your tickets today on the Jeptha Creed website: https://jepthacreed.com/events-page/

About Jeptha Creed Distillery (j epthacreed.com )

Located in Shelbyville, KY, Jeptha Creed Distillery uses old fashioned methods to meet today's demanding modern tastes. They use only the finest ingredients, locally grown and sourced to ensure their products meet the highest expectations for quality and flavor. Owned and operated by dynamic mother-and-daughter duo Joyce and Autumn Nethery, Jeptha Creed sits on 64 acres of farmland, where they grow the Bloody Butcher Corn used for all of their products, including vodka, moonshine, and bourbon.

About Paws of War (https://www.pawsofwar.org/)

Founded in 2014, Paws of War is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans, first responders, and animals in need. The organization provides service dogs and companion animals at no cost to heroes who have sacrificed so much, helping them heal from visible and invisible wounds. Paws of War also rescues dogs and cats from war zones, disaster areas, and shelters, often reuniting them with the service members who saved them. To date, the organization has placed hundreds of service dogs, rescued over 450 animals, and engaged nearly a thousand volunteers nationwide—Helping Both Ends Of The Leash.

Media Contact:

Huiru Guo

Colangelo & Partners

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SOURCE Jeptha Creed Distillery