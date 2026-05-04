Jeremiah's Italian Ice Named "America's Most Unique Restaurant Menu"

Consumer Recognition Highlights Scalable Innovation Strategy Built for Franchise Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah's Italian Ice has been named "America's Most Unique Restaurant Menu" in the 2026 Datassential 500 Awards, with consumers rating the brand as having the most original and innovative menu offerings. Behind that recognition is a disciplined approach to menu development designed to deliver variety and creativity without adding complexity for franchisees.

The Datassential 500 Awards evaluate more than 18,000 U.S. restaurant chains using a combination of consumer sentiment, menu innovation, limited-time offer performance, and growth metrics. Jeremiah's recognition places it among the top-performing brands across the industry.

"At Jeremiah's, innovation is intentional," said Michael Keller, CEO of Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "We focus on creating new experiences for our guests using the foundation we already have in place, so our franchisees can grow their business and keep operations simple."

Rather than introducing new ingredients or systems, Jeremiah's develops flavors, limited-time offerings, and product extensions from a consistent core ingredient set. This approach allows franchisees to introduce new offerings while maintaining efficiency across labor, training, and supply chain.

The strategy is developed in close collaboration with Erin Buono, Director of Research and Development for Jeremiah's Italian Ice, whose background in large-scale product innovation helps guide a model that balances creativity with operational consistency.

A standout example is the Jelati Cake, a festive, sliceable dessert that combines refreshing Italian Ice, creamy Soft Ice Cream and indulgent Layer-Ins in one creation. The product represents an entirely new category for the brand, built using existing ingredients and equipment already in-store.

By leveraging current SKUs, Jeremiah's created an additional revenue stream at the unit level.

Founded in 1996, Jeremiah's Italian Ice is known for its refreshing Italian Ice—24 flavors made fresh daily—alongside rich Soft Ice Cream and its signature Jelatis, layered combinations of Italian Ice and Soft Ice Cream. The brand's menu is anchored by Jeremiah's Flavorites, which combine Italian Ice, Soft Ice Cream, and candy or cookie Layer-Ins into customizable offerings.

The Datassential 500 Awards recognize top-performing restaurant brands based on proprietary data, predictive analytics, and real consumer sentiment. Jeremiah's inclusion highlights its ability to deliver menu innovation that resonates with guests while maintaining a consistent operating model.

For more information about Jeremiah's Italian Ice franchise opportunities, visit www.jeremiahsice.com.

ABOUT JEREMIAH'S ITALIAN ICE

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also for its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 160+ locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Colorado, Nevada, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit jeremiahsfranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Tammy Delgado

[email protected]

954-829-9189

SOURCE Jeremiah's Italian Ice