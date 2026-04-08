Jeremiah's Italian Ice Launches First-Ever National Jelati Day on April 18

Fans invited to "Scoop Up A Free Treat" and celebrate the brand's signature layered dessert

ORLANDO, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeremiah's Italian Ice is giving fans a new reason to celebrate each spring with the launch of the first-ever National Jelati Day, taking place Saturday, April 18. The new annual holiday honors the brand's signature frozen treat, the Jeremiah's Jelati®, and invites guests nationwide to experience what makes it a fan favorite.

To mark the occasion, Jeremiah's is encouraging guests to "Scoop Up A Free Treat on Jeremiah's Jelati Day" with a special in-store offer. Fans who say "Happy National Jelati Day" on April 18th will receive a free Tadpole-sized Italian Ice, Jelati, or Flavorite with any purchase of equal or greater value.

A Jelati is a one-of-a-kind layered combination of Jeremiah's Italian Ice and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The result is a smooth, refreshing dessert that blends bold flavors with a rich, creamy finish, creating a texture and taste experience guests can't get anywhere else. With at least 18 Italian Ice flavors featured daily, plus three Soft Ice Cream options, the flavor combinations are endless, ensuring there's a treat to satisfy any palate.

"Jeremiah's has always been about creating fun, memorable moments around our signature treats, and the Jelati is truly at the center of that experience," said Michael Keller, CEO of Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "National Jelati Day is our way of celebrating what makes our brand unique while inviting new guests to try it for the first time."

With locations across the country, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has built a loyal following around its vibrant flavors and customizable combinations. National Jelati Day is designed to introduce even more guests to the brand's signature offering while establishing a new annual tradition for fans to enjoy year after year.

The celebration will take place at Jeremiah's locations nationwide and is valid only for in-store purchases. Guests must mention National Jelati Day or the offer to claim.

To find a Jeremiah's Italian Ice location near you, visit https://jeremiahsice.com/.

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ABOUT JEREMIAH'S ITALIAN ICE

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also for its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats with a smile in a lively environment. With 170+ locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Colorado, Nevada, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit www.jeremiahsfranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Tammy Delgado

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954-829-9189

SOURCE Jeremiah's Italian Ice