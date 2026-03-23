Jeremiah's Italian Ice Unveils "Island Fire" -- A Sweet-Meets-Heat Flavor Featuring Hawaiian Hot T's POG2 Sauce as Seen on Hot Ones

Available for only one week starting on March 23rd, the Island Fire flavor features a vibrant combination of passion fruit, orange and guava fruit flavors with a fiery punch from habanero, scorpion and ghost peppers, thanks to the inclusion of Hawaiian Hot T's POG2 hot sauce, as seen on the popular YouTube interview series Hot Ones. The result is a refreshing Italian Ice that starts bright and fruity with a lingering kick of heat.

The drop of their Secret Scoop flavor tops off Jeremiah's 30 Years of Ice campaign, which has featured a different Italian ice flavor each week since the start of the year to celebrate the brand's 30 years in business.

"Jeremiah's has spent the past 30 years creating fun, memorable flavors for our guests, so we wanted the finale of our anniversary celebration to be something truly unexpected," said Michael Keller, CEO of Jeremiah's Italian Ice. "Island Fire captures that spirit perfectly. It starts with tropical sweetness from passion fruit, orange and guava, then surprises you with a kick of heat from the three-pepper blend. It's a flavor that reflects the creativity and fun personality of our brand."

Island Fire Italian Ice will be available at all Jeremiah's Ice locations nationwide for one week only, starting March 23, or while supplies last.

Guests can enjoy the flavor on its own or layer it with Jeremiah's Soft Ice Cream to create one of the brand's signature Jelati combinations.

To find a Jeremiah's Italian Ice location near you, visit https://jeremiahsice.com/.

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ABOUT JEREMIAH'S ITALIAN ICE

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah's Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also for its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah's motto - LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah's is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With 160+ locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Colorado, Nevada, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas, Jeremiah's is offering franchises across the Southern United States. For more information about Jeremiah's franchise opportunity, visit jeremiahsfranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Tammy Delgado

954-829-9189

[email protected]

SOURCE Jeremiah's Italian Ice