JFK New Terminal One Releases ESG Report Highlighting Innovation, Energy Resilience and Sustainability Progress

Schneider Electric partnership supports one of the most innovative and energy-efficient airport terminal developments in the U.S.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at JFK, the company delivering the new, world-class international terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport, recently announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, From the Ground Up, with support from SE Advisory Services, Schneider Electric's global consulting practice. The report underscores the New Terminal One's continued progress in building climate-resilient infrastructure, expanding energy efficiency initiatives, and investing in innovative technologies to support long-term sustainable airport operations.

Schneider Electric partnership supports one of the most innovative and energy-efficient airport terminal developments in the U.S.

The ESG report highlights key milestones across environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance as the New Terminal One advances construction toward its first phase opening in 2026. Central to these efforts is an innovative microgrid energy system – among the largest in the New York City area – and one of the largest solar arrays installed on any U.S. airport terminal. The energy infrastructure, designed and being delivered by AlphaStruxure and featuring Schneider Electric equipment, will enhance resiliency, reduce environmental impact, and support reliable operations amid regional grid disruptions and extreme weather events.

"As we build a transformational international travel experience in the United States, sustainability and resilience are not add-ons; they are foundational," said Uzoamaka N. Okoye, Chief of Staff, The New Terminal One at JFK. "This ESG report also showcases our commitment to integrating innovation, energy efficiency and responsible development into every phase of the project, from construction through future operations."

Designed to serve up to 23 million passengers annually upon full completion, the new terminal will span 2.6 million square feet across a 134-acre footprint at completion and represents a $9.5 billion investment. The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center and an entirely new, simplified roadway network. Once complete, the New Terminal One will feature 23 gates and support more than 10,000 jobs, including over 6,000 union construction positions throughout the life of the project.

Environmental progress detailed in the report includes:

Development of a resilient, on-site microgrid energy system

Deployment of all-electric ground support equipment as part of terminal operations

Waste and water management strategies to reduce environmental footprint

Progress toward LEED Gold certification for building design and construction

The New Terminal One has partnered with TCR, a global leader in ground support equipment (GSE) solutions, to provide an all-electric GSE fleet at the new world-class international gateway. The New Terminal One is the first airport terminal in the world to commit to a centralized fleet of all-electric ground support equipment. Operating a fully electric GSE fleet through an innovative pooling model is a key part of the New Terminal One's sustainability strategy, which supports the Port Authority's goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across the agency's airports and facilities by 2050.

The ESG report also outlines the New Terminal One's role in supporting the local economy and community, including a $1.72 million investment in outreach programs focused on business development, education, workforce development, and environmental stewardship. Additionally, the organization has issued more than $3.9 billion in green bonds across 2024 and 2025 to finance sustainable infrastructure, supported by third-party verification to ensure transparency and accountability.

Schneider Electric has played a key role in enabling the New Terminal One's energy and digital infrastructure strategy, helping embed digitalization across critical terminal systems – from passenger-facing technologies to operational and energy management platforms.

"JFK New Terminal One is setting a new benchmark for sustainable, future-ready airport infrastructure," said Chris Collins, Senior Vice President, Digital Buildings, Schneider Electric. "Through innovation, electrification and resilient energy systems, New Terminal One shows how advancing energy technologies can help large-scale infrastructure reduce environmental impact and enhance operational reliability."

With construction advancing and major systems coming online, the ESG report marks an important milestone on the New Terminal One's roadmap to opening and ongoing operations. The full report offers a comprehensive snapshot of progress to date and outlines how each initiative supports the terminal's broader climate and resilience goals.

The full ESG report is available online at:

https://online.flippingbook.com/view/999668634

About JFK New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a top 5-star Skytrax rating.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion, the New Terminal One, with a total of 23 gates, will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://portauthoritybuilds.com/redevelopment/us/en/jfk/planned-projects/terminal-1.html

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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SOURCE Schneider Electric USA, Inc.