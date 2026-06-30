Schneider Electric expands EcoCare services to 3-Phase UPS, delivering AI-powered condition-based maintenance to help organizations maximize uptime and reduce risk

Next-generation service plan combining 24/7 remote monitoring, AI-powered condition-based maintenance, and expert support

Up to 70% reduction in electrical failure risk, up to 50% reduction in intrusive on-site intervention and up to 20% OpEx savings

Now extended to 3-phase UPS equipment

BOSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced the expansion of EcoCare, a next-generation service plan that combines AI-powered condition-based maintenance and 24/7 remote monitoring to now include 3-Phase UPS. It is designed to transform how organizations manage their critical assets and systems, applying energy intelligence to improve uptime, enhance safety, and streamline operational efficiency.

Next-generation service plan combining 24/7 remote monitoring, AI-powered condition-based maintenance, and expert support.

Operations are under increasing pressure as downtime costs range from $10,000 to $10 million per hour(1) and U.S. energy demand surges, with Schneider Electric's Research Institute projecting the country must add 1,000–2,000 TWh of electricity per decade to meet demand from AI, electrification, and industrial growth.

Meanwhile, a growing engineering skills gap—estimated to result in $8.5 trillion in unrealized global revenue by 2030—makes it more challenging to maintain safe, reliable, and compliant operations. Fragmented asset management and constrained investment further limit organizations' ability to prevent downtime, optimize maintenance, and extend asset lifespan.

In data center environments, current maintenance approaches are increasingly under strain, with power the leading cause of impactful outages—most often from UPS issues—and the majority of incidents still involving human error.

At the same time, 98% of sites face electrical safety risks, while 71% lack the spare parts needed to ensure business continuity. Further compounding the issue, 89% of organizations do not follow manufacturer-recommended maintenance practices.

"We're making invisible problems visible through digital connectivity—using data and AI to identify degradation and potential failures before they happen," said Bryan Stevens, Senior Vice President, US Services, Schneider Electric. "We're enabling organizations to transform operations in an unprecedented way - using predictive insights to reduce interventions and cost, improve risk management, and ultimately protect uptime in an increasingly complex environment."

Schneider Electric is the energy technology partner for the organizations that run critical operations, embedding energy intelligence across its services portfolio to turn real-time data into foresight, not hindsight.

Staying ahead of critical failures with 24/7 remote monitoring

EcoCare enables a shift to proactive, condition-based maintenance, starting with connected assets and remote monitoring. Whether through native connectivity or retrofitting with sensors and network management cards, critical operational and environmental data, such as temperature, wear, aging, partial discharge and battery status is continuously captured and analyzed.

Data flows securely into EcoStruxure IT architecture, which follows data protection best practices, including IEC 62443-4-1 standards and CREST-accredited penetration testing.

Schneider Electric's experts at the Connected Services Hub monitor UPS assets at the component level 24/7, using predictive analytics to detect early signs of failure and take proactive, AI-enabled action—remote troubleshooting or targeted on-site intervention—to mitigate downtime risks.

This results in shorter time‑to‑repair, improved first-time-fix rate, and less operational load so teams can concentrate on added value tasks.

Across industries, our customers have seen the value of 3-Phase UPS remote monitoring:

Up to 70% less electrical failure risk and unplanned downtime on UPS .(2)

66% fewer break-fix interventions (3) and 5 critical failures prevented on UPS per year. (4)

Optimizing maintenance calendar through AI-powered condition-based maintenance

EcoCare shifts operations teams from reactive firefighting to proactive insight, combining AI models – trained on the world's largest installed base of electrical assets and continuously refined by over 300 data scientists – with the expertise of more than 6,000 Schneider Electric experts.

With AI-powered condition-based maintenance, key data points are analyzed, such as wear, aging and temperature, and maintenance history to determine the optimized date for the next maintenance intervention. This adapts maintenance schedules to the real condition of assets, avoiding both unnecessary maintenance and the cost of intervening too late.

Condition-based maintenance can help:

Reduce by up to 50% intrusive maintenance visits and planned downtime on UPS (from 1 to up to 2 years) (5)

Achieve 20% OpEx savings compared with traditional calendar-based maintenance (6)

At Compass Datacenters, a fleet of 78 EcoStruxure™ modular data centers achieved up to 20% OpEx savings over a two-year period by shifting from calendar-based to condition-based maintenance.

Unlocking exclusive benefits

EcoCare also provides exclusive, faster support for organizations' daily operations with:

Break-fix emergency intervention: Corrective action, remote or on-site, backed by a Service Level Agreement (SLA)

Advanced technical support: Access the right certified expert remotely or on-site, to troubleshoot, advise, and quickly resolve issues

Customer Success Plan: A trusted advisor and a tailored success plan to improve performance

Other benefits: Optimize budgets and upskill teams with training, including immersive experience, spare parts and on-site intervention at discount rates

A true partnership on asset lifecycle management

Schneider Electric delivers a unified approach to Asset Lifecycle Management Services, supporting customers across plants, data centers, buildings, and grids to operate critical energy systems reliably, safely, and efficiently. The 3-Phase UPS expansion builds on the recent launch of EcoCare for BMS and joins a growing EcoCare portfolio—spanning electrical distribution, single- and three-phase UPS, modular data centers, and building management systems—that reinforces Schneider Electric's leadership in energy technology and services.

EcoCare services are complemented by:

EcoConsult: Consulting services to design Asset Performance Management strategy and optimize systems

EcoFit: Digital-ready modernization, circularity, repairability, take back

Related resources:

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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Notes to the Editor:

(1) This percentage is non-contractual and is based on Voice of Customer (interviews conducted to Schneider Electric customers).

(2) This percentage is non-contractual and is based on Schneider Electric's experience and expertise with respect to main root cause of electrical failure observed on 3-Phase UPS and for which Schneider Electric has developed solutions.

(3) This percentage is non-contractual and is based on Schneider Electric's digital service contracts with connected equipment, analyzing on-site intervention required for 6,000 UPS systems over 1 year period, in comparison with traditional service plans for non-connected equipment.

(4) This data is non-contractual and is based on Schneider Electric's remote monitoring and analysis of the average failure rate of thousands of UPS and cooling systems connected to our EcoStruxure IoT platform over a 6-month period, based on sites with 20 assets each.

(5) This percentage is non-contractual and is based on the time between two manufacturer maintenance activities which can be extended on 3-Phase UPS by up to 1 year (from 1 to 2 years) compared to a traditional calendar-based maintenance contract.

(6) This percentage is non-contractual and is based on the benchmark from Compass Datacenters success story from a two-year observation within a four-year contract, on a sample of 78 EcoStruxure™ Modular Data Centers in Compass facilities, compared with traditional calendar-based maintenance contract.

SOURCE Schneider Electric USA, Inc.