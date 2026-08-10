Summary

Jif ® , America's favorite peanut butter brand*, has introduced updated branding, representing the first major update of the iconic brand's style in more than 30 years.

, America's favorite peanut butter brand*, has introduced updated branding, representing the first major update of the iconic brand's style in more than 30 years. Modernized branding is highlighted by an evolved take on the signature tri-color logo and updated imagery to inspire new snack ideas.

The brand is launching the new look to reflect the broader relevance Jif® has for modern snackers.

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jif®, America's favorite peanut butter brand*, is unveiling refreshed branding to celebrate the many ways consumers enjoy it today – from everyday snacking occasions to the traditional PB&J.

Jif® Unveils First Major Brand Refresh in More than 30 Years as Peanut Butter Moves Beyond the PB&J

Thoughtfully modernized to stay true to what makes Jif iconic, the redesign revives the brand's signature tri-color banner and removes the dated drop shadow from the letters for a cleaner, bolder look that stands out both on shelves and online. In addition, new imagery across packaging highlights more ways to enjoy the brand throughout the day, keeping snack inspiration front and center.

In addition to freshening the presentation of the brand, the modernized style celebrates how Jif peanut butter continues to meet consumers where they are. This is highlighted by a commitment to consistent consumer-led innovation, including the introduction of squeezable formats that make snacking easier and new product launches like Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread and Jif Simply™ Peanut Butter Spread, which broaden how fans can enjoy the brand. In addition, as part of the refresh, Jif® To Go will become Jif® Dippers to more clearly reflect the snackable dipping occasion and the portability of the product.

The common thread across these innovations is a deep understanding of evolving consumer behaviors. As consumers increasingly look for quick, convenient, and satisfying snack options, Jif peanut butter is a natural complement to an apple slice, rice cake, cracker, or even simply enjoyed from a spoon.

"We're excited to introduce a refreshed look for Jif that better celebrates the role the brand plays in consumers' everyday lives," said Shelly Kowal, Marketing Director at The J.M. Smucker Co. "This is our first major design update in more than 30 years, and we approached it with real intention. We wanted to honor the iconic elements people know and love while bringing new energy to the shelf. Jif has evolved from being one of the key ingredients in a PB&J to also serving as a delicious complement to so many snacking occasions, and this new branding celebrates that."

Please visit Jif.com for more details and to find Jif products at a store near you.

Hungry for more details?

Why did Jif ® update its branding? The brand wanted to reflect the increased role Jif ® plays in consumers' lives in a meaningful way. The refreshed branding marries the iconic elements that consumers know and love with fresh approaches that bring a new energy.

When will the product be in stores? Products featuring packaging with the new look begin shipping in October 2026 and will transition to shelves in waves through the fall and early winter.

Is there any change to the product itself? No. The Jif portfolio continues to offer the same iconic taste.



*America's favorite peanut butter brand based on Circana POS L52W data ending 3/2/26

About The J. M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.