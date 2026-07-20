ORRVILLE, Ohio, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. today announced the election of Douglas Guilherme to the role of Senior Vice President, Operations and Supply Chain, effective July 29, reporting to Rob Ferguson, Chief Product Supply Officer | Executive Vice President, Coffee, Pet, and Away From Home.

In this role, Guilherme will help advance the Company's commitment to operational and supply chain excellence across the enterprise.

The J.M. Smucker Co. Announces the Election of Douglas Guilherme to Senior Vice President, Operations and Supply Chain

"We are excited to welcome Douglas to the Company and look forward to the business impact his leadership and expertise will have across our operations and supply chains," said Ferguson. "Douglas brings a strong track record of delivering results and driving transformation while fostering high-performing teams and a culture of continuous improvement. I am confident he will be an outstanding steward of our commitments to quality, productivity and supporting our dedicated employees."

Guilherme brings more than 30 years of global supply chain and operations leadership experience spanning the consumer goods, food, and chemicals industries. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain at The Hershey Company.

At The Hershey Company, Guilherme led manufacturing, engineering, continuous improvement, planning, logistics, digital supply chain transformation, and network strategy. He previously held leadership positions at Procter & Gamble and served as Global Senior Vice President of Supply Chain at Ecolab, a global leader in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks, and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day, including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Milk-Bone®, and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced above, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, and in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.