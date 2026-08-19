ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JiMMYBAR! Functional Protein, the family-owned company and creator of America's FIRST Creatine Protein Bar, announced that its 14-count Creatine Protein Bar variety pack is now available nationwide on SamsClub.com and in 23 Sam's Club locations throughout California.

The JiMMYBAR! 14-count variety protein pack includes seven bars of each flavor:

JiMMYBAR! Expands into Sam's Club with Nationwide Online Availability and California Club Rollout America's first Creatine Protein bar is available at Sam's Club

7 Chocolate Peanut Butter creatine protein bars

7 Double Fudge Brownie creatine protein bars

Every Creatine Protein JiMMYBAR! delivers 20 grams of protein, a full 5-gram serving of creatine monohydrate, and is made with a small-batch peanut butter base under the company's 'Real Food First' philosophy.

"Creatine has been one of the most researched supplements in the health and fitness space for decades, but it has mostly lived in an unappetizing tub of powder… until now," said Jim Simon, CEO and Co-Founder of JiMMYBAR! Functional Protein. "We created America's first Creatine Protein Bar to make getting your daily creatine serving as simple as grabbing a great-tasting, high-protein snack."

The Sam's Club launch represents another milestone in JiMMYBAR! Functional Protein''s continued retail expansion, making convenient, functional nutrition more accessible to consumers nationwide.

About JiMMYBAR! Functional Protein: Founded in 2014 by siblings Jim Simon and Nettie Del Prete, JiMMYBAR! Functional Protein is a family-owned company headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Built on its "Real Food First" philosophy, JiMMYBAR! manufactures every product in-house using thoughtfully selected ingredients. As the creator of America's FIRST Creatine Protein Bar, the revolutionary brand continues to redefine functional nutrition with innovative products featuring benefits like creatine monohydrate, plant-based caffeine, MCT oil, omega-3s, turmeric, and collagen.

JiMMYBAR! products are available nationwide through leading retailers including Sam's Club, Costco, GNC LiveWell, EG America, Chevron ExtraMile, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and additional retail partners, with continued expansion across the U.S. and Mexico.

Learn more at JiMMYBARS.com and follow JiMMYBAR! on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Images & Assets: HERE

Media Contact: Carolyn Schwartz | [email protected] | 610-812-6779

SOURCE JiMMYBAR! Functional Protein