JinkoSolar Earns RETC's "Overall Highest Achiever" Award for the Seventh Consecutive Year

SHANGRAO, China, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), a global leader in clean energy technology, today announced it has been recognized as an Overall Highest Achiever in the 2026 PV Module Index (PVMI) Report, published by RETC, part of the VDE Group. This marks the seventh consecutive year that JinkoSolar has earned this distinction, further solidifying its leadership in the solar industry.

The Overall Highest Achiever award recognizes excellence across all three PVMI categories—reliability, performance, and quality—providing project developers, owners, financiers, insurers, and engineers with added confidence that these modules will deliver consistent, dependable results in commercial operation.

Most notably, JinkoSolar's next-generation EAGLE G7B module, featuring industry-leading TOPCon technology, earned the Highest Achiever recognition across all categories, demonstrating the Company's continued focus on innovation, product quality, and long-term performance.

"Earning the Overall Highest Achiever award for the seventh consecutive year continues to reinforce our commitment to excellence," said Adam Detrick, Director of Product Management and Technical Services at JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "At JinkoSolar, quality, reliability, and performance remain our top priorities, and the recognition our next-generation EAGLE G7B platform received further validates this. With our industry-leading IP portfolio and continued investment in innovation, we remain committed to delivering best-in-class value, reliability, and performance to our customers."

"Advanced cell architectures and larger-format modules are where the solar industry is moving, putting manufacturers under greater pressure to demonstrate long-term reliability at scale," said Cherif Kedir, CEO of RETC. "JinkoSolar's continued recognition in the PV Module Index demonstrates its ability to pair rapid technology advancement with strong manufacturing execution as well as repeatable operational performance."

Note: The full 2026 PV Module Index Report includes additional analysis on photovoltaic module reliability, performance, quality trends, and long-term bankability considerations across the global solar industry. To access the report, visit https://retc-ca.com/pvmi.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a global leader in clean energy technology. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had over 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, and other countries, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2026.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: [email protected]

About RETC, part of the VDE Group

RETC is an independent testing and certification laboratory specializing in solar and energy storage products. Since 2009, renewable energy manufacturers, developers, financiers, and independent engineers have relied on RETC to generate trusted, third-party data for evaluating product performance, reliability, and bankability. Headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with facilities in Tempe, Ariz., RETC is part of the VDE Group and supports global testing and certification efforts across the energy transition and an expanding range of market segments.

By providing independent, defensible data for photovoltaic (PV) modules, inverters, battery energy storage components, and racking products, RETC helps reduce friction across operational functions. From technical diligence and stakeholder alignment to accelerated market adoption of proven technologies, RETC results and reports inform stakeholders on what products are suitable for large-scale renewable energy deployment. Specifically, the company's Thresher Test Program is widely utilized to assess the long-term durability of solar panel technologies and to inform procurement, financing, and insurance decisions.

For more information, visit www.retc-ca.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Jenna Landgraf

Technica Communications for RETC

[email protected]

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.