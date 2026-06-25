JinkoSolar's Tiger Neo 3.0 Modules Receive TÜV Rheinland Verification for Advanced Shading Resistance and Hail Resistance

MUNICH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), a global leader in clean energy technology, today announced that its Tiger Neo 3.0 modules achieved TÜV Rheinland's "A+ Shading Score" under the PfG 2926/05.25 test methodology, while also successfully completing advanced hail resistance verification according to VKF standards.

The independently verified results confirm that Tiger Neo 3.0 modules can deliver up to 16% higher power output compared to Back Contact (BC) technologies, and up to 17% higher than conventional TOPCon technologies, under select shading scenarios tested according to the PfG 2926/05.25 methodology.

The strong anti-shading performance is enabled by JinkoSolar's advanced quarter-cut architecture and optimized internal circuit design, which help reduce mismatch losses, improve current distribution, and maintain stable energy generation under partial shading conditions.

In addition to the shading verification, Tiger Neo 3.0 modules also successfully completed advanced hail resistance testing under VKF Prüfbestimmung Nr. 25 standard. The testing included the impact of hail using 30 and 40 mm diameter ice balls, which exceed the minimum mandatory IEC 61215 standard. The successful completion of the hail resistance tests further demonstrates the mechanical robustness and long-term reliability of Tiger Neo 3.0 modules, particularly in regions increasingly exposed to severe weather events and challenging climate conditions.

"Solar projects today must deliver not only high efficiency, but also strong resilience against real-world environmental challenges," said Frank Niendorf, VP of Europe at JinkoSolar. "The independent TÜV Rheinland verification of both shading performance and hail resistance demonstrates how Tiger Neo 3.0 technology helps customers maximize energy yield while maintaining high standards of safety, durability, and long-term reliability.

"TÜV Rheinland assessed the product in line with the applicable test specification and VKF requirements. As an independent testing organization, we provide objective, reproducible evaluations within the defined scope," said a spokesperson from TÜV Rheinland.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a global leader in clean energy technology. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had over 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, and other countries, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2026.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.