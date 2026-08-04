Jiro Announces Content Agreement with NEJM Group to Connect Medical Evidence to Everyday Clinical Practice

The agreement pairs peer-reviewed research from NEJM Group publications with Jiro's real-world practice intelligence, helping clinicians identify what matters most without having to search for it.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiro Health today announced a multi-year content agreement with NEJM Group, publisher of the New England Journal of Medicine. The agreement brings more than three decades of peer-reviewed content from NEJM, NEJM Evidence, NEJM AI, NEJM Catalyst, and NEJM Clinician into Jiro's Practice Intelligence platform, where it is proactively surfaced based on each clinician's specialty, patient population, and real-world practice patterns.

Every year, the volume of medical literature grows, making it increasingly difficult for clinicians to determine what's most relevant for their practice. The challenge isn't access. It's knowing which findings matter most for the patient in front of them and the decision at hand.

Jiro announces a multi-year content agreement with NEJM Group to personalize trusted medical evidence for clinicians. Post this

"The right evidence exists for almost every clinical decision. What's been missing is a way to connect it to the right clinician before the moment passes," said Greg Field, Co-Founder and CEO of Jiro. "By pairing content from NEJM Group with real-world practice intelligence, we're able to surface evidence that's personalized to the patients they treat and the decisions they make every day."

Jiro gives clinicians a continuously updated view of the clinical, operational, and financial performance of their practice. Content from NEJM Group adds yet another trusted evidence layer to that experience.

Discover automatically delivers the journal articles, clinical trials, and editorial content most relevant to each clinician. Consult brings that research together with real-world data to add context to complex clinical questions. CME is earned as clinicians engage.

For example, when a rheumatologist starts seeing more patients on a newly approved biologic, Discover proactively highlights relevant NEJM literature, emerging safety data, and expert commentary before they think to search for it. When that same clinician is deciding whether to continue that biologic for a patient with a complicated comorbidity profile, Consult combines the published research with real-world evidence from patients with similar diagnoses and treatment histories to help them make a more informed decision.

"As a practicing physician, I know what it feels like to search for evidence that should already be in front of me," said Dr. Geeta Nayyar, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Jiro. "What Jiro and NEJM have done together is different from any platform I've seen: the most impactful literature arrives because Jiro understands my practice, not because I remembered to look for it."

"For more than two centuries, our mission has been to publish trustworthy, peer-reviewed evidence," said David Sampson, Vice President and Chief Publishing Officer, NEJM Group. "Jiro's Practice Intelligence platform creates a new way for that evidence to reach clinicians. As AI increasingly shapes how they access information, this collaboration helps ensure that relevant, citable research from NEJM Group journals remains central to clinical decision-making."

Jiro is available now at www.jirohealth.com, in the Apple App Store, and is free for all verified clinicians in the United States.

About Jiro

Jiro turns real-world practice data into personalized clinical, operational, and financial intelligence for clinicians, benchmarked against peers and updated continuously. Jiro is HIPAA compliant, SOC 2 certified, and offers accredited CME. For more information, visit www.jirohealth.com.

SOURCE Jiro Health