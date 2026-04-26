JisuLife's Pro 1 Mini Handheld Fan Launch Debut - where style meets sensorial

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JisuLife - ranked the world's No. 1 Portable Fan brand by Euromonitor - today released its newest product, the Pro 1 Mini fan available online at JisuLife.com and in stores at select Target locations for $69.99 USD.

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JisuLife Pro1 mini JisuLife Pro1 mini

The new release features: five turbo fan blades, 100 adjustable wind speeds, a three-phase brushless motor, safety lock, LED display, 21700 lithium-ion battery (with up to 30 hours of run time) and a new attachable Magnetic Aroma Pod Diffuser.

The Magnetic Aroma Pod Diffuser is a new function that allows you to bring your favourite scents along with you wherever you are. Just add a few drops of your preferred scent into the refillable compartment, snap it on, and you're good to go!

The Pro 1 Mini takes on a smaller, more portable size - thoughtfully engineered to optimize ergonomic grip and weight balance while embodying luxurious, scratch resistant leather finishes. The new Pro 1 Mini merges the words of functional capability and fashion-forward style in four unique colors: Velvet Black, Misty Purple, Milk Tea, and Starry White (a Target retail exclusive).

Designed by women for women, JisuLife's Pro 1 Mini serves as an ultra-light, discreet and stylish solution to keep the average commuter, vacation traveler, mom on-the-go, or pilates instructor cool and smelling fresh during the warm months.

"Handheld cooling devices can often be bulky or a chore to carry around," said Hazel Lu, product manager at JisuLife. "The Pro 1 Mini is designed to not only be a light and easy device to carry around, but also a fashion-forward accessory that offers a sensory experience you want to pull out of your bag. We wanted to provide a high-performance device that didn't sacrifice sleek elevated design - allowing you to create a familiar space for yourself for a slice of everyday enjoyment."

The Pro 1 Mini follows JisuLife's recently released Ultra2 product launch, which has made a standout appearance during this month's festival season kick off. JisuLife has been used by many celebrity fans.

The Pro 1 Mini is now available at JisuLife.com and select Target retail locations for USD69.99.

About JisuLife

Founded in 2016, JisuLife specializes in portable fan products designed for modern life. Ranked the world's No. 1 Portable Fan brand by Euromonitor, the company builds portable cooling solutions around core values of care, comfort, convenience, cooperation and creation. More information is available at JisuLife.com.

SOURCE JisuLife