JisuLife Debuts the Portable Fan Pro1 Mini at CES, Redefining On-the-Go Comfort and Well-Being

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, the world's most influential tech event, JisuLife returns with a bold vision that transcends innovation. As a leader in portable cooling solutions, JisuLife is committed to enhancing daily life, championing both the refreshing power of cooling technology and the art of living well. Every JisuLife product is a promise to uplift daily life, inspire comfort, and create moments of genuine ease wherever life takes you. This year, at booth 30932 in LVCC South Hall 1, JisuLife invites visitors to experience the next chapter in personal comfort. Taking the center stage is the acclaimed Ultra2, accompanied by the all-new JisuLife Portable Fan Pro1 Mini, a technological marvel designed for those that value both style and compact cooling power. The Pro1 Mini will be available for purchase during the spring and summer seasons of 2026, bringing next-level comfort to consumers just in time for the warmer months.

JisuLife Handheld Fan Ultra2 and JisuLife Handheld Fan Pro1 mini

Ultra2 Still Shines On as a Globally Acclaimed Masterpiece

The Ultra2 handheld fan made its world debut at CES 2025, instantly captivating media and exhibitors alike. Its popularity continued to soar at this September's IFA exhibition, where it earned an IFA Award from leading tech media and was celebrated by Germany's renowned outdoor publication as one of the most exciting gadgets of the season, receiving the prestigious Recommended Buy Award. These accolades underscore Ultra2's powerful product capabilities and JisuLife's distinctive design philosophy, solidifying its status as a flagship offering.

Ultra2 features three adjustable lighting levels and an SOS emergency light, ensuring safety and illumination wherever you are. With a built-in mini air pump and portable power bank functionality, Ultra2 provides comprehensive support for travel, camping, festivals, and daily commutes—making it the ultimate companion for any outdoor occasion.

Equipped with 100 visualized wind speed settings and a maximum wind speed of 17 m/s, Ultra2 adapts to achieve personalized comfort in any environment. Its powerful 9,000mAh battery delivers up to 25 hours of continuous use, powered by JisuLife's latest Air Turbo 2.0 Supercharged Air Guidance System. Ultra2's optimized blade design, innovative air duct structure, and proprietary motor algorithm achieve a perfect balance of strong airflow, reduced energy consumption, and lower noise within a compact form.

Ultra2 also supports 18W fast charging and power bank functionality, offering backup power and extra peace of mind in today's fast-paced world. Thoughtful details such as a honeycomb anti-hair-clamp, detachable rear net, digital display, and safety lock enhance safety and comfort across various scenarios. Engaging "Hurricane Mode" allows users to instantly switch on the highest wind speed for rapid relief in extreme conditions, perfect for music festivals, sporting events, and more.

Innovation Never Stops: Pro1 Mini and More New Releases

JisuLife's spirit of innovation never rests. This year at CES, the brand introduces the all-new Pro1 Mini portable fan, elevating comfort for on-the-go lifestyles. The Pro1 Mini features a silent brushless motor, Air-Focus directional airflow technology, 100 adjustable wind speeds, and an innovative magnetic aroma pod that turns every breeze into a sensory delight. Lightweight and portable, Pro1 Mini is designed to bring you comfort and joy anytime, anywhere. This time, JisuLife has also brought an exclusive early-release version to CES for everyone to experience firsthand.

Extending Our Brand Mission: Women's Health and Social Responsibility

JisuLife's mission goes beyond product innovation, extending to social care. On October 18, 2025 in recognition of World Menopause Day, JisuLife partnered with CVS in Los Angeles to host a series of special workshops and art exhibitions focused on women's hot flashes. Collaborating with Curators Yiwei Lu and Corinne Chaix, JisuLife encouraged the sharing of personal stories, breaking the silence and stigma surrounding menopause. Through open dialogue and collective support, JisuLife hopes to bring comfort and acceptance to those affected, nurturing a more compassionate and supportive society.

"Our presence at CES is more than a showcase. It's a symbol of our commitment and mission to help people all over the world feel good," said Leo, the CMO of JisuLife. "We believe genuine comfort should be holistic, touching and elevating every aspect of life. With each innovation, we strive to deliver not just technology, but a sense of well-being and belonging."

Experience the Future of Comfort at CES 2026

JisuLife warmly invites CES 2026 attendees and global users to experience how innovative design and thoughtful technology can transform our lifestyles, connect us, and inspire self-care. With the debut of Ultra2, the upgraded Pro1 Mini, and more lifestyle solutions, JisuLife continues to lead the global trend in comfort, helping everyone truly feel good.

For more information, visit JisuLife at CES 2026, booth 30932 LVCC South Hall 1, and embark on a new chapter of comfort and inspiration.

SOURCE JisuLife