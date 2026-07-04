JMGO Offers Special Savings on 4K Projectors Ahead of the Tournament Final

SHENZHEN, China, July 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the tournament reaches its final stage, JMGO is offering limited-time savings on its award-winning 4K projector lineup through July 19. Featuring the N3 Ultimate, N1S 4K and N1S Ultimate, the promotion gives sports fans an easy way to enjoy every goal, replay and celebration on an immersive big screen with vibrant triple-laser visuals and effortless setup. The offers are available through the JMGO Webstore and on Amazon.

JMGO N3 Ultimate: Premium Home Theater, Ready in Seconds

JMGO N3 Ultimate

From kickoff to the final whistle, the N3 Ultimate delivers premium home theater with effortless setup, so you never miss a moment of the tournament final. Featuring the world's first 3-in-1 optical system, which integrates optical zoom, lens shift and an AI-powered gimbal, the N3 Ultimate automatically delivers an optimized image in seconds. Powered by the latest MALC™ 5.0 triple-laser engine and delivering up to 5,800 ISO lumens, it produces exceptional brightness and cinematic detail for every scene.

The N3 Ultimate is now available at 20% off through July 19. Customers can enjoy an additional 10% off with code JMGOBESTN3U on the JMGO Webstore and Amazon, bringing the final price to $2,159. Every purchase also includes complimentary viewing accessories.

JMGO N1S 4K: A Portable 4K Projector for Match Day

Whether you're hosting friends in the backyard, relaxing on the patio or taking the projector on a summer getaway, the N1S 4K brings premium big-screen entertainment almost anywhere. Weighing just 2.2 kg (4.9 lbs), it combines 4K resolution, JMGO's triple-color laser technology, Google TV with licensed Netflix and a built-in 127° gimbal, making premium projection simple wherever the match takes you.

The N1S 4K is now available at 46% off for $699 (MSRP $1,299) through July 19 on the JMGO Webstore and Amazon.

JMGO N1S Ultimate: A Step Up for Home Theater Enthusiasts

For viewers ready to upgrade their home entertainment experience, the N1S Ultimate combines premium 4K projection with JMGO's triple-laser technology for rich colors, lifelike detail and effortless everyday viewing. Powered by JMGO's MALC™ triple-laser optical engine, it features 3,300 ISO lumens, 4K resolution and Google TV, delivering immersive visuals across live sports, movies and streaming content. An integrated smart gimbal makes setup quick and easy in virtually any room.

The N1S Ultimate is now available at 46% off for $1,499 (MSRP $2,799) through July 19 on the JMGO Webstore and Amazon, including complimentary viewing accessories.

About JMGO

Founded in 2011, JMGO is a leader in intelligent projection technology, combining innovative design and advanced imaging solutions to create immersive entertainment experiences for consumers worldwide. To learn more, visit JMGO.com

SOURCE JMGO