JMGO Unveils Its Biggest Prime Day Savings Yet on N1S 4K and N3 Ultimate

Prime Day savings of up to 56% off available across JMGO's triple-laser projector lineup from June 23 to July 3.

SHENZHEN, China, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JMGO today announced special Prime Day pricing across its projector lineup, with discounts of up to 56% available from June 23 to July 3 through Amazon and the JMGO Webstore. The promotion brings the best price yet for the N1S 4K and the best pricing since launch for the N3 Ultimate, arriving as fans gear up for some of the biggest sporting moments of the summer.

JMGO N1S 4K: Portable 4K Triple-Laser Entertainment, Now More Accessible Than Ever

JMGO Prime Day Deal

The N1S 4K will be available for $699, a 46% discount from its $1,299 MSRP and the best price offered to date.

Combining 4K triple-laser projection with a compact, portable design, the N1S 4K is an ideal entry point into premium home entertainment. Whether gathering friends for an outdoor watch party or moving between rooms for different viewing setups, its lightweight 4.9 lb design and built-in 127° gimbal make it easy to enjoy big-screen entertainment almost anywhere.

JMGO N3 Ultimate: Upgrade to 3-in-1 Optical Innovation at Its Best Price Since Launch

The N3 Ultimate will be available for $2,279, a 24% discount from its $2,999 MSRP and its best price since launch, and includes complimentary viewing accessories.

For consumers considering an upgrade to a premium home entertainment projector, Prime Day marks the most attractive opportunity yet to experience JMGO N3 Ultimate. For viewers planning to follow every stage of the tournament, its 5,800 ISO lumens brightness and industry-first 3-in-1 integrated optical system deliver a high-end viewing experience with exceptional placement flexibility.

JMGO O2S Ultra: Big-Screen Entertainment Just Inches from the Wall

The O2S Ultra will be available for $2,299, a 23 % discount from its $2,999 MSRP, and includes complimentary viewing accessories.

Designed for homes where placement flexibility matters, the O2S Ultra brings cinematic scale without requiring long throw distance. For living spaces where every inch counts, its ultra-short-throw optical system can project a massive image from just 6.6 inches away from the wall while maintaining a compact footprint.

Availability

Prime Day promotional pricing on the JMGO N1S 4K, N3 Ultimate and O2S Ultra will be available in the United States from June 23 to July 3 via Amazon and JMGO.com.

About JMGO

Founded in 2011, JMGO has become a visionary leader in intelligent projection technology, dedicated to pioneering research and cutting-edge design for over a decade. Looking ahead, we will continue to be driven by technological innovation, enhance user experience, and lead the industry forward. To explore more JMGO projectors, please visit JMGO.com

SOURCE JMGO