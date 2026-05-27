JND Unveils New Brand Identity to Mark 10th Anniversary

Nation's Leading Legal Administration Provider Introduces New Visual Identity Reflecting a Decade of Growth and Innovation

SEATTLE, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration (JND), the U.S. leader in legal administration services, today unveiled a refreshed visual identity as the company enters its 10th year. The updated brand reflects a decade of growth that has transformed JND from a bold startup into an industry leader with more than 300 employees, offices coast to coast, five distinct service lines, and a portfolio that includes some of the most consequential settlements in American legal history.

The new identity retains JND's signature green while introducing a refined custom wordmark anchored by a 3x3 grid of squares in graduating shades of green. The grid serves as a visual expression of the company's origins and trajectory: three founders, Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola, and David Isaac, whose vision has propelled the organization's growth, built on stability and precision, with an uncompromising focus on innovation.

Every year since its founding in 2016, JND has earned top honors from The National Law Journal, including induction into its Hall of Fame and has been recognized with multiple Relativity Innovation Awards, including the 2024 award for Artificial Intelligence. The company's team now includes three Relativity AI Visionary award recipients, and leads the industry in deploying artificial intelligence and advanced technology on an enterprise scale.

"JND was built on the principle that clients deserve a partner who is responsive, transparent, and relentlessly focused on getting it right," said Jennifer Keough, JND Co-Founder and CEO. "This refreshed brand identity gives the world a clearer picture of the company those values have built. As we enter our second decade, we are as committed to innovation as the day we launched, and the best of what we do is still ahead."

Looking ahead, JND is accelerating its deployment of AI across the business, from document review and fraud detection to legal notice campaign testing, and expanding its cloud-based platforms and technology partnerships to deliver the most advanced, defensible tools available. Yet, in this rapidly changing landscape, these initiatives are carefully managed by our experienced team, whose steady hands-on stewardship gives clients the assurance that innovation at JND is always paired with sound judgment and accountability. The company continues to grow its team with next-generation leaders who will carry its mission forward.

About JND Legal Administration

JND Legal Administration, a Sedgwick company, is the nation's foremost legal services management and settlement administration solutions provider. Founded by industry veterans Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola, and David Isaac, the company serves plaintiff and defendant law firms, global corporations and U.S. government entities across five main service lines and has offices in Seattle, California, Minnesota, and New York. For more information, visit www.JNDLA.com.

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SOURCE JND Legal Administration