Jobiqo Launches the Hellenic Career Center with AHEPA Chapter 528 for the AHEPA Family of Organizations and the Greek American Community

PALM DESERT, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning job board software provider, Jobiqo, today announced the launch of the AHEPA Hellenic Career Center (HellenicCareerCenter.com) as part of TheJobNetwork™, which campaigns jobs over a vast network of job sites and a large recruitment ad network in North America. This new recruitment advertising resource is a service for the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) that quickly and efficiently connects highly qualified candidates with participating companies through AI-enhanced candidate-matching technology.

Jobiqo today announced the launch of the AHEPA Hellenic Career Center (HellenicCareerCenter.com). AHEPANS George Dratelis (left) and Wynn Storton (right) from AHEPA CHAPTER 528 in Palm Desert, CA.

With Jobiqo's best-in-class job board platform and partner company Veritone's AI-enabled programmatic ad distribution system, AHEPA Hellenic Career Center participants can benefit from the new career center, engineered to deliver superior job ad performance and high-quality candidates to employers and recruiters.

Membership in TheJobNetwork™ also provides proprietary job-matching technology consisting of highly accurate, artificial intelligence algorithms. For employers, job matching saves recruiters' time by automatically matching qualified applicants. For job seekers, the matching technology provides a superior user experience and increased engagement by delivering highly relevant jobs that they are both interested in and qualified for.

Jobiqo's Director of Partnerships for North America, George M. Dratelis, who is also an AHEPA member, said, "I am very pleased to be working with my AHEPA Chapter 528 President Wynn Storton on launching and managing this valuable service that provides advanced AI-powered assistance for both job seekers and employers in the Greek American community with a service that is also open to the public."

Wynn Storton added, "I am grateful that as we prepare to attend the 2026 AHEPA District 20 Family Convention in Tucson, our Chapter 528 will present the AHEPA Hellenic Career Center to the AHEPA Family for the benefit of everyone in our organizations."

AHEPA Chapter 528, based in Palm Desert, California, is proud to take the initiative to help the AHEPA family of organizations with talent acquisition and recruitment advertising. The new Hellenic Career Center is a free resource for all members, including the Daughters of Penelope, Sons of Pericles, and Maids of Athena. Participating chapters that add the AHEPA Hellenic Career Center (HCC) logo and link to their website are enrolled as revenue-share partners for every job posted on their website. Please like and follow the AHEPA Hellenic Career Center Facebook page at facebook.com/AHEPAHellenicCareerCenter for more information and ongoing news about this service.

ABOUT JOBIQO

Jobiqo has been at the forefront of job board and recruitment advertising software for over a decade, providing partners worldwide with the tools to engage talent and monetize their audiences effectively. Jobiqo offers a feature-rich turnkey job board solution, advanced SEO capabilities, and AI-enabled search & matching technology. Clients include the United Way Worldwide Career Center and The New York Times. Jobiqo is the 2024 and 2026 Winner of the Digital Job Advertising Excellence Award (DJAx) for Best Supplier to the Job Board Industry.

ABOUT AHEPA

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) is a U.S.-based Greek American organization dedicated to advancing its mission: "to promote Hellenism, Education, Philanthropy, Civic Responsibility, Family and Individual Excellence." Through community service, cultural awareness, and charitable initiatives, AHEPA supports Hellenic values and strengthens the communities it serves.

CONTACT INFO:

George M. Dratelis

Jobiqo - TheJobNetwork™

774-777-9901

[email protected]

Wynn Storton

AHEPA Chapter 528

760-832-2825

[email protected]

SOURCE Jobiqo