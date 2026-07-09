VIENNA and AMSTERDAM, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobiqo, the end-to-end technology partner for job boards, publishers and talent marketplaces, today announced that Dennis Van Allemeersch has joined its Advisory Board.

Dennis Van Allemeersch Joins Jobiqo's Advisory Board.

Dennis brings deep experience in digital marketplaces, recruitment advertising, performance marketing and large-scale digital transformation. He most recently served as Managing Director of Aimwel, the programmatic recruitment advertising platform founded by DPG Media. Under his leadership, Aimwel supported leading job boards and recruitment marketplaces in improving their performance, reach and monetization of their job advertising campaigns.

"Jobiqo has one of the most complete product visions I have seen in the industry," said Dennis Van Allemeersch. "The combination of Jobiqo AIR, white-label platform technology and Search & Match is powerful because it addresses the full job board value chain. What stands out to me is not only the technology, but also the team's understanding of job boards, their API-first thinking, their use of AI, and their genuine commitment to helping the industry flourish."

With his appointment, Dennis joins Jobiqo's Advisory Board alongside Lou Goodman (formerly Monster) and Bernhard Deussner (formerly Indeed), who joined the board earlier this year. Together, they will support Jobiqo's strategic direction as the company continues to scale its job board software, Jobiqo AIR performance marketing solution, and AI-powered Search & Match capabilities.

"Dennis understands the job board industry from the inside out," said Martin Lenz, CEO of Jobiqo. "He combines marketplace thinking, performance marketing expertise and a very pragmatic understanding of what job boards need to compete. As more platforms move away from traffic and job postings towards measurable recruiting outcomes, his perspective will be highly valuable for Jobiqo and our clients."

This appointment comes at a time when many job boards are rethinking their role in the recruitment value chain. Employers increasingly expect measurable results, candidates demand more relevant experiences, and job boards need stronger technology to manage reach, matching, performance and monetization across the full funnel.

Jobiqo's strategy is to help job boards respond to this shift with a more complete operating model: white-label job board software, programmatic distribution through Jobiqo AIR, AI-powered Search & Match, and the tools needed to optimize for qualified applications rather than volume alone.

"Programmatic recruitment advertising is becoming part of a broader performance layer for job boards," added Martin Lenz. "It is no longer enough to buy traffic efficiently. The real question is how job boards turn reach into relevant candidates, qualified applications and sustainable commercial models. Dennis will help us sharpen that thinking even further."

Dennis' broader expertise spans disruptive digital innovation, international market entries, financial turnarounds, complex transformations and the development of multinational digital businesses. His marketplace background beyond recruitment will also support Jobiqo as the company continues to evolve from a software provider into a wider ecosystem partner for job boards and talent marketplaces.

With Dennis joining the Advisory Board, Jobiqo further strengthens its position as a technology leader for job boards that want to modernize their platforms, improve performance marketing, and build outcome-driven recruitment marketplaces.

About Jobiqo

Jobiqo is an end-to-end technology partner for job boards, publishers, associations, universities and talent marketplaces. Its product suite includes white-label job board software, Jobiqo AIR for automated intelligent reach and performance marketing, and AI-powered Search & Match. Jobiqo AIR enables job boards and talent marketplaces to extend their reach across channels, optimize media spend, and improve campaign outcomes through automation, data and hands-on recruitment marketing expertise. Jobiqo helps its clients improve candidate experience, increase qualified applications, unlock new monetization models and build modern recruitment platforms at scale.

Media contact:

Martin Lenz, CEO, Jobiqo

[email protected]

+43 676 898 778 778

SOURCE Jobiqo