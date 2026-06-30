Jobs Requiring No Formal Credential Now Employ Nearly 25% of Workers - OysterLink

Key Findings

Occupations requiring no formal educational credential employ 37.4 million Americans.

Nearly one in four U.S. workers (24.1%) is employed in a job that typically requires no formal educational credential.

High school diploma-level occupations remain the largest category, employing 54.7 million workers.

Bachelor's degree occupations account for 25.1% of all U.S. jobs and have a mean annual wage of $111,220.

Occupations requiring doctoral or professional degrees report the highest mean annual wage at $165,580.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobs that typically require no formal educational credential now employ 37.4 million Americans, representing 24.1% of the U.S. workforce, according to an OysterLink analysis of the latest Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The trend is especially relevant to hospitality, where many jobs don't require a college degree. According to the National Restaurant Association, the restaurant and foodservice industry employs more than 15.7 million people and added 48,000 jobs in May 2026, the strongest monthly job gain in more than three years.

The findings show that occupations requiring no formal educational credential make up nearly one in four jobs nationwide, surpassing occupations that typically require a master's degree (2.3%), doctoral or professional degree (2.6%), associate's degree (2.1%) or some college but no degree (2.5%).

At the same time, occupations requiring a high school diploma or equivalent remain the largest educational category in the labor market, accounting for 35.2% of all jobs, while occupations requiring a bachelor's degree represent 25.1%.

Education Requirement Employment Share of U.S. Employment Mean Annual Wage High school diploma or equivalent 54.7 million 35.2 % $55,920 Bachelor's degree 39.0 million 25.1 % $111,220 No formal educational credential 37.4 million 24.1 % $39,270 Postsecondary nondegree award 9.7 million 6.2 % $56,590 Doctoral or professional degree 4.0 million 2.6 % $165,580 Some college, no degree 3.9 million 2.5 % $51,080 Master's degree 3.6 million 2.3 % $95,930 Associate's degree 3.3 million 2.1 % $71,350

The data also highlights significant wage differences between education categories. Occupations typically requiring a bachelor's degree report a mean annual wage of $111,220, nearly three times higher than occupations requiring no formal educational credential, which have a mean annual wage of $39,270.

Despite those differences, millions of workers continue to build careers in occupations that do not require formal educational credentials, particularly in industries such as hospitality, food service, retail, transportation and personal services.

"The data shows that there is still a substantial portion of the workforce succeeding in occupations that don't require formal educational credentials," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager of OysterLink. "Hospitality has long been one of the industries where people can start and build rewarding careers without a traditional educational path."

The findings come as employers across multiple industries continue to face labor shortages and increasingly focus on skills-based hiring practices to attract workers.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is the fastest-growing hospitality job platform that attracts over 350,000 job seekers. With listings, including top hospitality jobs in Houston and Austin, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

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SOURCE OysterLink