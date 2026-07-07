Demand for Hotel Managers Grows Nearly Fivefold Amid Austin Hotel Expansion, OysterLink Finds

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for Hotel Managers in Austin increased nearly fivefold from the first to the second quarter of 2026, according to a new analysis by hospitality job platform OysterLink. Hotel Manager job postings increased by nearly 380% between the two reporting periods, making it one of the platform's fastest-growing hospitality leadership roles.

The hiring trend comes as Austin continues to expand its hotel inventory. According to Visit Austin, the city had approximately 51,000 hotel rooms as of February 2026, with that figure expected to grow to more than 52,600 rooms by the end of the year as several new hotels open across the city.

Major projects scheduled to debut include 1 Hotel Austin, Hotel Trinity and other developments that will add hundreds of guest rooms to the local market.

Table 1. Fastest-Growing Hospitality Leadership Roles in Austin (Q1 vs. Q2 2026)

Job Title Quarter-over-Quarter Growth (%) Hotel Manager +378 % Executive Chef +340 % Head Chef +320 % Restaurant Manager +300 % Food and Beverage Manager +300 % Kitchen Manager +278 %

Hotel Manager recorded the largest quarter-over-quarter increase among major hospitality leadership roles on OysterLink, with job postings rising nearly 380%. Executive Chef (+340%), Head Chef (+320%), Restaurant Manager (+300%), Food and Beverage Manager (+300%) and Kitchen Manager (+278%) also posted substantial gains. Together, the figures point to stronger hiring across hospitality leadership positions rather than growth in a single role.

These findings align with recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data, which shows Austin's hotel industry continues to expand. Employment for Lodging Managers in the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metropolitan area increased 16%, from 310 workers in 2024 to 360 in 2025. The trend extends across Texas, where employment for Lodging Managers rose 31%, from 2,980 to 3,900 during the same period.

"Adding hotel rooms is only part of the equation," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager at OysterLink. "Every new property needs experienced leaders who can oversee operations, build strong teams and deliver a consistent guest experience."

Austin's hotel expansion fuels demand for leadership

Austin's hotel market has expanded rapidly over the past decade. The city's hotel room supply increased 51% between 2015 and 2025, while the downtown inventory grew 77% during the same period. Several additional properties remain under construction, with more scheduled to open through 2028.

As the city's hotel inventory continues to grow, employers are likely to require more experienced managers to oversee daily operations, support larger workforces and maintain service standards across new and expanding properties.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is the fastest-growing hospitality job platform that attracts over 350,000 job seekers. With listings, including top hospitality jobs in Houston and Austin, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

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SOURCE OysterLink